‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Sharon Case Pens Heartfelt Goodbye To Gina Tognoni

Soap star Sharon Case shared a heartfelt goodbye to her former co-star Gina Tognoni after Tognoni’s final The Young and the Restless scenes.

On the screen in Genoa City, Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) played enemies. Both women have children fathered by Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow), and more than once, Phyllis managed to mess up Sharon and Nick’s wedding. Most recently, the revelation that Nick and Phyllis shared an ill-advised one night stand last year led Sharon to dump Nick at the altar in October.

Last Friday, Tognoni’s final scenes and Phyllis aired on Y&R, according to a report from The Inquisitr. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) kidnapped Phyllis, and he will try to trade Adam (Mark Grossman) Phyllis for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), but the whole thing is somewhat botched since Kevin assumed Phyllis is Adam’s girlfriend. Soon, former Phyllis actress Michelle Stafford will resume the role that Tognoni filled for the last five years.

In a tweet, Case wrote a beautiful letter to Tognoni. She called her former co-star one of the Queens of daytime. Then she reminisced about how Tognoni is always one of the ones to beat when it comes to Daytime Emmy Awards. Tognoni even won the statue for her portrayal of Phyllis in 2017.

Case thanked Tognoni for helping her learn and grow as an actress, and she celebrated their friendship these past five years. Instead of goodbye, Case ended her heartfelt letter with a “bravo.”

Fans of both women and the show chimed in with beautiful words of encouragement.

One wrote, “Beautiful post. Your admiration of and friendship with @ginatognoni is so inspiring. You are both such gifted actresses. I am going to miss seeing #Pharon onscreen. I never would have imagined I’d be rooting for a Phyllis and Sharon friendship, but because of your chemistry I was.”

Others remembered iconic moments between the characters of Sharon and Phyllis while Tognoni had the role.

One reminisced, “I loved when Phyllis was running Crimson Lights! Such a fun episode bc of you two! When Gina delivered the line, ‘you work at a crisis hotline?'”

Case’s followers also expressed their appreciation that the storylines brought Phyllis, Sharon, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) together this past year with their big J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) entanglement.

Ultimately, fans and soap stars alike appreciated Tognoni’s portrayal of Phyllis, and she will be missed. Even so, many also look forward to Stafford’s return to the role soon.