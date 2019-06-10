Wendy Williams Breaks Into Tears Over Recent Family Drama

Wendy Williams was stopped by the paparazzi on Sunday night as she left Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in L.A. on Sunday night.

According to TMZ, the talk show host broke into tears when she was asked how she and her family are doing following Wendy filing for divorce from her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter Sr.

Williams opened up about her life following the split, adding that she and her son, Kevin Jr. are doing well despite some recent drama where he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his father.

“Young Kevin and I are fine. Big, God speed. You know, stuff happens in life and it’s okay. I’ve still got a very full life that I really adore. Please don’t make me cry,” Wendy told the cameraman as she started to break into tears.

“I didn’t plan on this, but it is what it is. I have a very full life. Thank you for watching. I would ask you to respect our privacy, but please, I don’t respect people’s privacy. That’s why I do the hot topics. So turnabout is a fair game, but all three of us are doing fine,” Wendy confirmed.

Later, Williams was asked if fans would ever see she and Hunter and their son all together again as a family unit, despite the impending divorce. “Yes. Yes. Of course you will,” Wendy said, saying that Kevin Jr. still needs to graduate from college and get married, and grow up. This means that Kevin Sr. and Wendy will be together for their son in the future.

Meanwhile, Wendy Williams spent the weekend in L.A. as she hit up a Pride Festival with her pal Blac Chyna. She also made a cameo on a TMZ Celebrity Tour bus, where fans were thrilled to see her.

During her quick appearance on the bus, she was asked what her favorite part about being a celebrity is, and she revealed that it is when a fan comes up to her and tells her that she has helped brighten their day in some way, or helped give them a laugh during a tough time.

In addition, sources tell the outlet that Williams has been a great spirits since filing for divorce, which has made working with her on the talk show a breeze.

Wendy’s also recently revealed that she’s been dating again, and just trying to live her life following the split.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by following her on Instagram.