‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Summer Gets Terrible News

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, June 10 brings worry about Phyllis, a strange trade request from Kevin, a fight between Devon and Elena, and Victor downplaying his illness.

Summer (Hunter King) told Nick (Joshua Morrow) that she was worried about her mom. Summer could not get in touch with Phyllis, but Nick reassured his daughter that her mother probably left town to get her head on straight after causing him some difficulties. Next, Summer expressed her worry to Jack (Peter Bergman) who also told Summer that Phyllis was probably fine. Finally, Summer got Devon (Bryton James) to help her get into Phyllis’ Genoa City Athletic Club suite. She realized Phyllis didn’t leave by choice because all of her belongings were still there, so Summer called Nick to let him know.

Meanwhile, Devon and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) argued after their incredible night together. In the morning, Elena received a message congratulating her for paying off her student loan. Devon had paid them off without talking to her since Neil (Kristoff St. John) tasked him with paying it forward. The move made Elena furious because she felt like a charity case, The Inquisitr reported. Elena told Devon she could not be in a relationship with such a significant power differential. Later, Elena talked to Nate (Sean Dominic) about her interview at the hospital for Chief of Staff, and he promised to put in a good word for her.

Speaking of Nate, Victor (Eric Braeden) asked Nate to keep the severity of his illness a secret from Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Nate urged Nikki not to look anything up online about Victor’s illness. Once again, Nikki asked Victor to tell the children, but he refused to, citing Nick and Adam’s (Mark Grossman) quarrel as the reason. Victor wouldn’t even take the afternoon off when Nikki asked, and she pleaded with him to give his fight against the blood disease all his attention.

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) told Adam he had something he wanted, so the two met. Kevin told Adam that he had his new girlfriend, Phyllis. Of course, Phyllis isn’t Adam’s girlfriend, so he let Kevin know that. Despite the mix-up, Kevin offered to make an even trade — Phyllis for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). Adam argued that Kevin couldn’t accuse him of kidnapping Chloe, as she is supposedly dead. Later, Adam called somebody and told them there’d been a change of plans since “Kevin Fisher is an idiot.”

At Dark Horse, Nick let Adam know he wouldn’t give up Christian (Jamie and Alister Tobias) for anything. Then, Nick questioned Adam about Phyllis and threatened his brother in the event that any harm should come to Summer’s mother. Adam denied knowing anything about Phyllis.