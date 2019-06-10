‘OutDaughtered’ Star Says God Put Family On The Path To Reality Television

On the heels of a new season of TLC’s OutDaughtered, series star Danielle Busby claims that it was God that put her family on the path to reality television stardom, a decision she and husband Adam Busby didn’t take lightly when contemplating putting their six girls in front of the cameras to chronicle their daily life as a family of eight.

On her blog, Busby revealed that even after four years of having cameras follow the family’s every move, she is still not used to the way every minute of her life is documented, edited and put out for public consumption. Surprisingly, she still has moments when she wonders if anyone will even watch or if anyone cares about life growing up with six children under the eight of 8-years-old.

She noted that she feels blessed to say she has this life and that it was her and husband Adam Busby’s faith that led them to the life they currently enjoy as stars of their own TLC series.

Said Busby on the family’s blog, “Adam and I are Christians and we look to the Lord for guidance in our decisions. When we were faced with two big life decisions…we prayed about the direction and the Lord showed us a path so we said yes!”

She also explained that when this extraordinary and unique scenario presented itself to them, she felt that it was God who pushed the couple to say yes, no matter what the challenges.

Busby also remarked, “We believe this is God’s path for us. He is the creator of this extraordinary story we have and life and we are called to share our story, so this is what we will do.”

Adam and Danielle Busby were the parents of one daughter, Blayke when they wanted to expand their family. In her family blog, Danielle revealed the surprise the couple had when they realized they were carrying the first set of all-girl quintuplets in the United States, and the first set of all-girl quints born in the entire world since 1969. The couple had used IUI and fertility drugs to conceive their daughter and turned to the procedures again when they wanted to attempt a second pregnancy. Intrauterine insemination (IUI) is a fertility treatment that involves placing sperm inside a woman’s uterus to facilitate fertilization.

Loading...

Danielle Busby would eventually give birth to her children at the Women’s Hospital of Texas. It took just four minutes for Danielle to deliver Olivia Marie, Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Parker Kate, and Riley Paige on April 8, 2015.

The couple was shocked when they learned of the additions to their family and quickly realized the would be simply OutDaughtered.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesdays on TLC.