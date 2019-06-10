Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable New Photos Of Daughter Haley Joy

Today host Hoda Kotb is living her best life these days as she embraces precious moments with her two little girls. Kotb has been taking some time away from Today to enjoy the new baby she added to her family this past spring, and fans have been living for the updates she’s shared via social media.

Sunday evening, Hoda shared a trio of photos to Instagram showing her getting in some quality time with her oldest girl, Haley Joy. New baby Hope Catherine wasn’t shown in the photos. It wasn’t clear whether the baby was there and just not in the photographs, or if perhaps Hoda and Haley got out for a bit of mommy-and-daughter time between just the two of them.

The Kotb ladies stopped for ice cream, and this outing was a big hit with 2-year-old Haley Joy. In the first photo, Koda was holding her girl as the two gazed at all of the topping options. The toddler was wearing an adorable denim jacket with flowers embroidered on the back along with a floral skirt and sneakers.

In the second and third photos, Haley Joy is holding an ice cream cone and smiling, along with a sparkle in her eyes and ice cream on her lips and the tip of her nose. Kotb’s followers went crazy over this set of photos, with nearly 80,000 of them showing their love by liking the post in a mere 14 hours.

“Hoda, she is beautiful. You can see her security and happiness in her smile,” wrote one fan.

Another follower noted, “[S]he has your beautiful smile. It starts from within…just like you.”

Fans said that Haley Joy has Hoda’s magical smile and everybody agreed that she was simply adorable.

In another recent Instagram update, Kotb shared a video showing Haley Joy meeting some of the key characters from Sesame Street. They were at Sesame Place, a theme park in Pennsylvania based entirely on the kid-favorite show.

Haley Joy clearly had an absolute blast meeting all of her favorites from Sesame Street and Hoda was understandably beaming as she posed with her little cutie. Kotb hasn’t shown any new updates on Hope Catherine in a couple of weeks, and fans will be anxious to see the latest on her again soon.

Fans cannot get enough of these adorable updates from Hoda Kotb as she relishes these moments with her little girls Haley Joy and Hope Catherine. Motherhood obviously agrees with the Today host, and her supporters cannot get enough of this sweet trio.