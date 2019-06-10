‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Jenelle Evans And David Eason Had 25 Emergency Police Calls To Their Home This Year Alone

The drama continues to build for Jenelle Evans and her troubled husband, David Eason.

As fans of the Teen Mom 2 stars know, Jenelle and David are currently in the middle of a custody battle as they try to get their kids back after they were removed from their home. Since all of the drama has been playing out very publicly, plenty of new reports are surfacing about the couple’s trouble-filled past, which has apparently included plenty of police visits. According to TMZ, in just a year’s time, Evans and Eason have had 25 emergency calls to the police this year alone.

According to the report, Columbus County Emergency Services in North Carolina have fielded over 25 emergency calls to the famous couple’s home since January. That amounts to at least one call every other week, which is an absurd number. While there were a number of issues that were discussed in these phone calls with police, the majority of them were related to welfare checks. In many of these calls, someone requested that the police check on the couple’s children.

The other calls included a wide-range of topics, including the most recent call placed on May 15, where Evans told police that she and Eason had received a letter containing suspicious white powder in the mail.

Other visits made include:

2 calls requiring cops to respond to the house

1 call for a warrant being served

1 for papers (lawsuit) being served

1 for a domestic issue

1 for a locked vehicle

1 to assist another law enforcement agency

1 for an alleged assault

1 for someone with a gun

As fans of the MTV stars know, the couple is currently in hot water after Eason shot the family’s French Bulldog named Nugget. Last week, The Inquisitr shared that three of the couple’s children were removed from the home after the incident and since then, Jenelle and David have appeared in court multiple times in an effort to try and gain back custody.

Jenelle has updated fans on their battle, saying that “progress” has been made, though they have not yet re-gained custody.

“There’s a lot of progress made on our behalf and [we] have to wait until our next court date as of now,” Jenelle told reporters.

Jenelle and David’s daughter, Ensley, as well as David’s daughter Maryssa and Jenelle’s son Kaiser, were removed from the home. Currently, Evans’ mother, Barbara, has custody of their son, Jace. At one point, it was reported that Jenelle and David were not trying to re-gain custody of David’s daughter, but Evans has since slammed those reports.

“All children are involved in this case, not just one or the other. In the end, either the three children will come home that live with us primarily [or not]. No child was ‘dropped’ from the case at all,” she said. “Those reports are false and we are going to fight for all children to come home eventually.”

For now, the court battle rages on.