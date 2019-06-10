Wendy Williams Flaunts Giant Diamond Ring Following Split From Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is absolutely thriving in the newly-single life.

Television personality Wendy Williams has endured a tough past couple years. For months, rumors of infidelity surrounded her marriage to Kevin Hunter, who was also the executive producer of her talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. The drama reached a peak when it was revealed that Hunter had welcomed a baby girl with his mistress. Shortly after, Williams finally filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 22 years, according to TMZ.

Hunter was fired from his role from her television program and banned from the set. Shortly after, his name was removed from the credits. As the unflattering details of her marriage played out for the world to see, Williams also publicly revealed that she was once again struggling with addiction.

Williams has been perfectly candid about her struggles with addiction in the past, talking openly about her addiction to cocaine. During the past year, the television personality found herself struggling once again, this time with prescription pills and alcohol. Determined to regain control over her life, Williams checked into a sober house where she stayed in an attempt to get clean while surrounded by people who could understand and relate to her struggle.

Wendy Williams Hangs Out with 'Little Sister' Blac Chyna After Spending Time with Kim Kardashian https://t.co/OEz36DzTyq — People (@people) June 9, 2019

Through all the darkness, Williams has reportedly made it out on the other side. She’s been released from the sober house and has been completely thriving in the single life, even telling the guests on her show that she is happy to be dating once again. While she doesn’t have a boyfriend just yet, she’s excited to admit that she’s been having a great time with some new men in her life.

Recently, Williams has been photographed sporting a new giant, blinding diamond ring. While it’s not clear where the television star received the bling, it’s obvious she’s having no trouble getting over her ex-husband, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Loading...

In a recent episode of her television program, Williams told her audience about her new bachelorette pad and how much she is enjoying the single life.

“I am a single woman running around New York. I go out a lot because I’m a good-time girl, I like to have fun. I don’t have a boyfriend, but I must admit, I am rediscovering my love of men.”

Nevertheless, Williams still has a long way to go before she is completely free from her ex-husband. Hunter has reportedly asked for a hefty settlement package from the television star in order to conclude their divorce proceedings.