‘Days Of Our Lives’ Summer Spoilers: Carrie & Rafe Have A Steamy Hookup

Days of Our Lives summer spoilers are setting the internet on fire. Fans can not believe what they’re about to see, and it looks like another old love connection will be back in the spotlight.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives fans will soon see Carrie Brady (Christie Clark) back in Salem. Carrie will return home for the funeral of her grandmother, Caroline Brady (Peggy McCay).

As many fans already know, McCay sadly passed away last fall. However, since the soap opera films six months in advance, the show is only now getting to Caroline’s death and memorial.

When Carrie is back in town, she will be in the thick of some interesting storylines. One of which includes her sister’s ex-husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

Rafe and his wife, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), have only recently decided to end their marriage. However, that won’t stop Rafe from going after Carrie this summer when she returns to Salem.

In a new promo, Rafe and Carrie are seen sharing a steamy kiss at the Brady Pub. Does this mean that Carrie and Austin have called it quits?

Carrie and Austin were once one of Salem’s most beloved couples. However, they’ve been off the scope for many years now. In fact, before they left Salem for good, they had a bit of a rough patch and Carrie ended up dating Rafe.

It seems that their old flame will be reignited this summer when Carrie comes home to find Rafe single following his split from Hope, and things will get interesting between the pair.

Will things ever be the same between Hope and Rafe? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/c3loZ6F5vr — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see others return this summer. Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and her former husband, Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo), will come rushing home when they learn that their son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey), has a brain tumor and may only have a matter of days to live.

Of course, Sami will stay in town and she’ll be there to celebrate the life of her grandmother, Caroline, with the rest of her family members.

Meanwhile, the promo also shows that Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer), and his wife, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison), will return home as well. The pair will likely be coming home for the funeral, but they may need to deal with their daughter, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan), while they’re back in town.

Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley) and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) will also shockingly return to Salem in the coming weeks.

Fans can see more of the drama on Days of Our Lives by tuning in weekday afternoons on NBC.