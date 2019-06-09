See The Tony Awards 2019 Red Carpet Unfold As Lucy Liu, Samira Wiley, Tina Fey, More Model

The 2019 Tony Awards red carpet, a sight to behold, was laid out in front of a floral wall done in the colors of the LGBTQ+ flag. Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who toured the red carpet, told CBS All-Access commentators, Donny Directo and Montego Glover, that her daughter designed the background, celebrating Pride Month that faced Radio City Music Hall — the enticing venue for this evening’s proceedings.

Countless celebrities showed off their sartorial prowess, as seen in the photos below. With that said, there is no doubt all of the luminaries who joined the fashion parade gave their best style efforts on Sunday. Many who modeled said this is their favorite night at a time when art and style merge to create some amazing moments among the theater community.

Michael Kors was on hand, wearing the colors of the rainbow on his lapel as if the designer knew what the background would be. He commented that nominee Annette Bening would be wearing his creation during the Tony Awards broadcast.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, James Corden is the host of tonight’s show when the Broadway community comes to life for the whole world to watch. The opening number is sure to be a smash, as are all of the live performances coming up on CBS on June 9.

Today’s broadcast marks the 73rd Tony Awards celebration. And so, without further ado, take a look at what all the stars are wearing as they head into Radio City Music Hall for the big event.

Funny lady Tina Fey looks tony in her 2019 Tony Awards suit.

Samira Wiley gets daring at the 2019 Tony Awards. Her red carpet outfit was very revealing with The Handmaid’s Tale actress looking like the big star that she is.

Lucy Liu donned a stunning purple gown made of tulle that almost glowed. The Tony nominee was definitely on point with this cutout number.

Judith Light is a Broadway veteran and tonight the celebrated actress is going to be given a big award on CBS so stay tuned as this sensational thespian rocks a very glitzy gown before the show begins.

Laura Linney wears an off-one-shoulder gown that exudes classic glamour, but what would you expect from this popular actress?

Camille A. Brown knows how to turns heads while showing her best side at Radio City Music Hall.

Jordan Roth slays in an unprecedented red number that features a masterful cape and matching shoes. Talk about red hot!

To say the least, Dominique Morisseau displays her cutting edge style in a red leather gown at the 2019 Tony Awards.

Stay tuned for more 2019 Tony Awards red carpet photos as they become available.