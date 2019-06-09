‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For The Week Of June 10: Jack And Lauren Go Away Together

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of June 10 through 14 bring Kyle and Lola’s official engagement, a messy fight for the Newmans, worries about Phyllis, and a blowup between Devon and Elena. Plus, Jack and Lauren play with fire when they go away together.

Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) true colors emerge, according to SheKnows Soaps. He tries to make a deal with Adam (Mark Grossman.) Kevin thinks Adam will trade Phyllis for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson.) Unfortunately for a kidnapped Phyllis, she is not Adam’s girlfriend, and it also does not appear as if Adam has Chloe, so there might not be a deal to be made.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) grows concerned about Phyllis as she fails to reach her mother. After discussing her worries with both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Jack (Peter Bergman), Summer gets Devon (Bryton James) to help her get into Phyllis’s suite at the Genoa City Athletic Club where she realizes that something happened to Phyllis since her keys, toiletries, and clothing are all still there. Ultimately, Paul (Doug Davidson) investigates after Phyllis disappears.

Devon causes Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to become upset shortly after they take their relationship to the next level. The Inquisitr reported that Devon pays off Elena’s student debt without even discussing it with her. It seems he is so used to Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) desire for grand gestures that he forgets Elena is nothing like that. This could spell doom for their relationship before it even really gets started if Devon doesn’t change things soon.

Adam has a confession, and it is sure to upset plenty of people in his circle. He tells Sharon (Sharon Case) that there are still unresolved feelings between them, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) realizes that something may be going on with his girlfriend and Adam. Despite Sharon’s reassurances, Rey won’t back down.

While Adam continues trying to get Christian back any way he can, Nick (Joshua Morrow) fights for Dark Horse. He asks Jack and later Victor (Eric Braeden) for help getting his company back from Adam. Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) secret is revealed. She paid Adam $50 million to leave town, and she stole Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) phone number from Nick’s phone. That allowed Adam to take Dark Horse and contact Chelsea, and Nick is sure to be furious with his sister.

Meanwhile, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) learns something shocking, and it may have something to do with Victor’s low chances of survival with his rare blood disease. Amid all the drama, a meeting with Newman family members turns ugly, and no doubt it involves problems between Adam, Victoria, and Nick. Their feuding cannot be helpful to Victor as he fights for his life.

Christine (Lauralee Bell) gets surprising news from Victor, and there’s no telling how she’ll react to the unexpected situation.

Later, an upset Michael (Christian LeBlanc) wants the truth from his brother. He knows there’s something Kevin is hiding, and Michael won’t be satisfied until Kevin tells him everything. The thing is, Kevin is hiding a lot, and it may be more than Michael can handle.

Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) go public with their engagement even though he’s still married to Summer. Lola also appreciates the gorgeous ring that Kyle purchases and they begin planning their wedding in earnest.

Finally, Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Jack go on a road trip together and mix business and pleasure. Lauren has been focused on Jack’s lack of a love life for a while now, and it seems like they are growing closer. If Lauren and Jack aren’t careful, their friendship could cross the line.