’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Defends Jay Smith’s Alleged Mistress

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is coming out in defense of her ex-husband’s alleged mistress, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Martson met Jay Smith while on vacation in Jamaica with a group of friends. The two connected on social media and after a few months of online dating, Smith popped the question. Martson accepted his marriage proposal and began the K-1 visa process, which would allow Smith to legally live in the United States. The couple got married in a tiny wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, but their honeymoon period quickly took a sour turn after Martson discovered that Smith had been messaging other women on a dating app, just days after their trip down the aisle.

After finding out Smith had been interacting with other women, Martson decided to take matters into her own hands and reach out to one of Smith’s alleged side-chicks. During a recent episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Martson took a trip to New York with her girl friends and after a few drinks, she pulled out her phone and attempted to call the woman in question. The woman did not immediately pick up the reality star’s call, but the two have apparently been in touch.

During a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, one person asked if “the side chick ever” called or text back.

“No, but she did today,” Martson responded to the fan. “She was not thrilled they showed her photo on the show [90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?] and I couldn’t agree more. She didn’t know he was married. She was innocent in the situation.”

The couple eventually managed to overcome Smith’s interaction with this woman and Martson agreed to give him another chance during the show, but it seems Smith didn’t learn from his past mistakes.

Earlier this year, on April 15, Martson again implied that Smith had been unfaithful on her Instagram Story.

Loading...

“It’s all fun [and] games until you’re [sic] a** gets deported,” she wrote, tagging Smith. “Have fun at the strip club with MY money and MY car you’re driving around without a license! Bye Felicia Cancelled.”

On April 23, Martson made the decision to end her marriage and filed divorce papers in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania. In the legal documents filed, Martson stated that Smith committed “adultery during the course of the marriage.”

Despite their separation, Martson has revealed that she still loves her ex-husband but has no intention of ever rekindling their romance, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Fans of the pair can keep up with their relationship on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sunday nights.