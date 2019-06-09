Watch Portugal Vs. Netherlands Live Stream: UEFA Nations League Final, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal aim for their second major European championship in three years as they face the Netherlands for the first-ever UEFA Nations League title.

Portugal, led by five-time Ballon D’or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, had appeared in only one major final — losing to Greece in the 2004 European Championship — prior to 2016, according to the BBC. But on Sunday, they come in favored to win their second straight major European tournament, as Ronaldo and company face the Netherlands — a team playing in its first major final since 2010 — in the first ever championship of the UEFA Nations League. Netherlands defeated England to reach the final, while Portugal easily got past Switzerland in their semifinal match earlier in the week, after all four teams topped their groups in the league stage of the Nations League last fall. Now the tournament comes to a close with the match that will live stream from Porto.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Portugal vs. Netherlands UEFA Nations League Final, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Western European Time at the at the 50,000-seat Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal, on Sunday, June 9. In the United Kingdom, start time will also be 7:45 British Summer Time, while in the Netherlands, the live stream begins at 8:45 p.m. Central European Time.

In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream gets going at 12:15 a.m. on Monday morning, June 10.

Ronaldo’s hat-trick against Switzerland was the 53rd of his highly decorated career, according to Portugoal.net. The superstar’s first three-goal game came back in January of 2008 when he fired in three for his then-club Manchester United in an English Premier League match. His hat-trick on Wednesday was his seventh playing for his country.

The last time these two teams met came in March of last year, per 11v11, when the Netherlands blew Portugal away 3-0 in an international friendly match. But that was only the second time Netherlands had prevailed over Portugal in 13 meetings, going back to 1990.

Portugal are the defending European champions, winning the UEFA Euro 2016 competition.

Harold Cunningham / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Portugal vs. Netherlands UEFA Nations League inaugural championship match, log in to WatchESPN, the online-streaming service offered by sports broadcasting giant ESPN. WatchESPN is free of charge to anyone with login credentials from a cable or satellite TV service provider. It is also available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Portugal vs. Netherlands Nations League Final is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or by downloading the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the match live on their TV sets.

To view the live stream for free without any login credentials from a cable or satellite provider required, fans should sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming package, such as Sling TV, Fubo TV, or YouTube TV. All of of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but also offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Selecção-Oranje game, and any number of other live sports events, at no charge.

Loading...

In Portugal, RTP Play will carry the live stream, as will Sport TV, while in the Netherlands, Ziggo Sport Select will carry the live stream.

Within the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will be live streamed by Sky Go Extra, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and Ireland will need a Sky Sports subscription.

For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the Nations League championship showdown. And throughout many countries in Africa, South African sports network Super Sport will carry a live stream of the historic match.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that carry a live stream of the Portugal vs. Netherlands UEFA Nations League Final, see LiveSoccerTV.com.