Evangeline Lilly Says That She Doesn’t Want A ‘Lost’ Reboot To Happen

ABC’s Lost went off the air almost a decade ago but one of the show’s stars, Evangeline Lilly, has said that she hopes the show never gets rebooted.

“My honest answer is I hope not,” Lilly said when she was asked about the prospect about the show’s return during a recent interview, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.“I really am that person who felt like we could have left well enough alone with a lot of these franchises, and I am die-hard fan of the original Star Wars movies, you know, and sometimes I think you can devalue the original content.”

As Entertainment Weekly also notes, the show’s executive producer, Damon Lindelof, seemed a bit more open about the idea of a reboot. In 2017, he told EW that it could happen but that the show would have to follow new characters since the original main cast perished in the final season. But Lindelof did add that he felt that even with new characters, Lost’s return would feel like a “betrayal.”

“As it relates to Lost, which was so heavily serialized, I do think it’s somewhat of a betrayal to go back in and say there’s more story to tell that I just came up with now, especially when we had ample time to end it on our own terms,” he said.

On Lost, Evangeline Lilly played Kate Austen, the love interest of two other main characters played by Mathew Fox and Josh Holloway.

She has since joined the Marvel Universe embodying the role of The Wasp in Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War and Antman And The Wasp. She’s also in the first Ant-man movie although her character doesn’t wear a superhero costume just yet in that one.

The actress is also a children’s book author. Lilly writes a series called The Squickerwonkers and her most recent book is called The Squickerwonkers: The Demise of Selma the Spoiled.

The series’ website describes them as “deliciously dark and silly illustrated” books that are for children of all ages even though the story and illustrations are on the scary side.

In a 2014 interview with Comics Alliance, she revealed that she’s had the idea for the series since she was 14 years old and that it started off as a poem and grew from there. Lilly didn’t rule out the prospect of Squickerwonkers being on the big screen as long as she finds the right partners to do so.