‘One Piece’ Episode 888 Spoilers: Sabo, Revolutionary Army Commanders Saving Kuma From Celestial Dragons

One Piece Episode 888, which is titled “Sabo Enraged! The Tragedy of the Revolutionary Army Officer Kuma!,” started with the introduction of the Pangea Castle. It is divided into three heavily-guarded gates, and one of those serves as the entrance to the “Land of the Gods” where the Celestial Dragons live. Sabo succeeded to enter one of the gates wearing the costume of the guards of Holy Land Mary Geoise.

While making an investigation and taking pictures inside the Pangea Castle, Sabo has encountered three soldiers whom he easily defeated using his incredible fighting skills. More guards appeared where he’s heading which made him decide to temporarily run away. On his way out of the castle, Sabo rode a huge crow controlled by Karasu, the Revolutionary Army commander who’s in charge of the North Army.

One Piece Episode 888 showed a dying Saint Charlos being escorted inside the “Land of the Gods” for immediate treatment. While on their way, Saint Charlos was met by his father, Saint Rosward. Saint Rosward was very angry with Saint Mjosgard for hitting his son. He said that Saint Mjosgard and Homing are the same. Homing is a former Celestial Dragon and the father of Donquixote Doflamingo and Donquixote Rosinante.

While they are having a conversation, Saint Charlos noticed the giant slave carrying Saint Mjosgard, former Warlord Bartholomew Kuma. One Piece Episode 888 revealed that after he was completely modified into a mindless human weapon, Kuma was sent to the Holy Land Mary Geoise to serve the Celestial Dragons. Before he became a Warlord, Kuma was a vicious pirate and a member of the Revolutionary Army. Aside from that, the latest episode of One Piece unveiled that Kuma was also the former king of the Sorbet Kingdom, a country that tried to oppose the World Government.

Sabo has seen Kuma while hiding in a nearby location. Sabo was furious by how the Celestial Dragons treated their comrade and could no longer control his emotion. Sabo was about to confront Saint Charlos and Saint Rosward and free Kuma when Karasu came in to stop him. While Sabo was being held by Karasu, a giant hand appeared, grabbed and put them under the ground. The giant who took Karasu and Sabo was Morley, a Revolutionary Army commander in charge of the West Army. The three Revolutionary Army commanders – Karasu, Morley, and Lindbergh – reminded Sabo to be careful with his actions if they want to accomplish their mission at the Holy Land Mary Geoise.

One Piece Episode 888 also showed the surprising appearance of Bonney Pirates captain Jewelry Bonney at the Holy Land Mary Geoise. Bonney succeeded to enter the “Land of Gods,” posing as the queen of the Sorbet Kingdom. It seems like Bonney has the same goal as the Revolutionary Army which is to save Kuma from the hands of the Celestial Dragons.