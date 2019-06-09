Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman Offer Their Condolences To Granger Smith After His Son’s Drowning Death

Country music singer Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, tragically lost their youngest son, River.

This past week, country music singer Granger Smith and his wife, Amber, publicly announced that they tragically lost their 3-year-old son, River. Granger, who is originally from Texas, currently resides with his family in Nashville, Tennessee. He married Amber in 2010 and they are the parents to two other children in addition to River, including 7-year-old London and 5-year-old Lincoln. The couple’s heartbreak over the loss of River was evident through the public statement they issued on Instagram, according to Pop Culture.

River Kelly Smith passed away on Thursday. His parents did not explicitly state the way he died in their public statement, but it was announced by a spokesperson for the family shortly after the tragedy occurred. His cause of death has since been revealed as accidental drowning.

While fans don’t yet know the specifics of how the little boy died, those details will likely be revealed later on, once the family has had time to grieve. In the meantime, well known figures of the country music community have reached out to the family through social media to offer their condolences and surround Granger and Amber with love and support.

Country music legend Keith Urban and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, are among those that have publicly shared their support of the couple.

“Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family today [Granger Smith] – from me and Nic and our family – we are heartbroken for you all,” Urban commented upon Granger’s recent Instagram post. He included the praying hands emoji.

Loading...

Granger announced his son’s death via Instagram on Friday. The heartbreaking photo features Granger and River posing nose to nose. In the caption, he explained how River’s doctors did everything they could to save him, but it was simply too late to revive the little boy. Granger and Amber made the difficult decision to allow River’s organs to be donated so that another child could have the opportunity to live.

Granger went on to say that even through he and Amber were going through extreme suffering, they found comfort knowing that their son was in a better place.