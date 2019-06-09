Irina Shayk Flaunts Toned Legs By An Icy Lake Following Split From Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk shared a brand new Instagram photo earlier today, and it showed her sitting on rocky terrain in front of what appears to be a lake. In the distance, you could see chunks of ice. The model looked great in a casual off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved dress. She placed her left hand on her knee and looked over her right shoulder at the camera. Her eyes looked as beautiful as ever, and she wore dark pink lipstick. The photo has been liked over half a million times already.

This post follows the recent news that Irina split from Bradley Cooper, with whom she has a daughter named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. The split may not be entirely surprising to fans, as there have been tons of build up that suggested things were heating up between Lady Gaga and Cooper thanks to their work together on A Star Is Born.

And according to an insider that’s supposedly close to Gaga, the relationship was already rocky. This is what they revealed to Radar Online.

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star.”

Things allegedly took a turn for the worse when Bradley and Lady Gaga performed at the 2019 Oscars and appeared to be close to kissing towards the end of the performance.

It was around then that rumors began to fly around of a potential affair. And so it’s not surprising that Irina saw what many fans saw and became concerned over her relationship with Cooper.

“Ever since [the Oscars], Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all. She doubted every single thing he said and she became incredibly jealous of Gaga, She was also very possessive and controlling.”

But if it’s true that Cooper and Gaga have a romance going on, then it’s not surprising that Irina would begin to second guess Bradley’s intentions and character.

“The end of Bradley and Irina was a mess. All the two did was fight,” added the source.

Long before the breakup, a source also noted that the model knew something was amiss.

“Irina gets that he has to spend time with her, but she finds it totally inappropriate that he’s seeing so much of her…”

Fans will have to wait and see what happens, if anything at all, between Cooper and Lady Gaga. In the meantime, Irina’s fans are sending their love to the model on social media.