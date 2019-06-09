‘Game Of Thrones’ Theory: Fans Still Analyzing The Season 8 Finale See Surprising Change Of Fate For Daenerys

Was Drogon taking Daenerys to Volantis to visit the red priestess there?

It has been 55 days since HBO’s Game of Thrones concluded. Yet, fans are still discussing theories regarding the fate of certain characters in the hit epic fantasy series. The latest theory sees a shocking change of events for Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all episodes in Season 8 and wish to avoid spoilers.

The Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones saw Daenerys killed by her nephew and lover, Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Her remaining dragon, Drogon, then used dragonfire to melt the iron throne before gently picking up Daenerys’ body and flying away.

Later in the episode, a discussion is had by King Bran’s (Isaac William Hempstead) council regarding the location of the dragon. It is here that viewers learn the Drogon was last seen heading east, towards Volantis.

While it seems fairly certain that Daenerys is dead and will never be seen again, if there is one thing that can be guaranteed when it comes to fans of Game of Thrones, it is that there will always be a theory challenging established events.

In this case, according to Screen Rant, the latest Game of Thrones theory sees Drogon taking Daenerys to Volantis specifically because there are red priestesses there who may be able to resurrect Daenerys just as Melisandre (Carice van Houten) did with Jon Snow.

Previously in Game of Thrones, the red priestesses have been shown to support Daenerys and her rule. This initially appears to be because they believe Daenerys to be Azor Ahai reborn. However, as Screen Rant points out, the red priestesses of Volantis are also former slaves, so more likely to support a ruler who is opposed to the abolition of slavery.

As to whether a red priestess would be willing to perform the resurrection on Daenerys should Drogon turn up there with her corpse is anyone’s guess. However, if the red priestesses decide that the Lord of Light wanted Daenerys resurrected, then they would certainly proceed. However, viewers also have to assume that Drogon knows where the red priestesses are and the fact that some have the ability to resurrect the dead.

In the long term, though, whether or not this theory turns out to be true or not is a moot argument regarding the television series as it seems highly unlikely that HBO will resurrect the show in its current form. And, while there is spinoff series in development, it has been firmly stated by HBO and those involved that these new series will not be centered around the present day events in the original series. Neither will they contain any of the established characters from Game of Thrones.

For those who are waiting for the final two books to come out in the A Song of Ice and Fire series on which HBO based Game of Thrones, it is still possible this could play out. However, book fans have a potentially long wait to find out Daenerys’ fate with George R. R. Martin not releasing a new book in the series for many years now.

Episode 6 was the final episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8 and the series overall. HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe as Game of Thrones. However, no release date has yet been announced for this new series.