Sophie Turner Tried To Date ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Before Meeting Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, best known as Sansa Stark from the HBO series Game of Thrones, recently married Joe Jonas, but she recently revealed that once upon a time, she tried to arrange a meet with Matthew Perry, the star of Friends.

The Daily Mail says that in a video series called #BehindtheTweets, celebrities explain what they meant by some of their more cryptic tweets. Turner, 23, says that before she met Joe Jonas, she tried to woo Perry when he was doing a play near her home.

She shared a tweet from 2016 when she found out that Perry was doing a play in the U.K.

“Holy balls. Chanandler Bong (sic) himself is rehearsing his play right next to my home,” she posted.

She was referring to the character Chandler Bing, who Perry played on Friends. She said she was thrilled when she saw him outside smoking a cigarette. Turner told fans in her video that she plotted out a way to introduce herself to Perry, 49.

“I would walk around the corner every day to go to my local Budgens, which is a great little supermarket, and I would walk around the corner every day and I would see Matthew Perry smoking a cigarette.”

Sophie Turner 'hoped' Friends actor would ask her out on a DATE before she met Joe Jonashttps://t.co/1kvoLht7qZ pic.twitter.com/qmLpXNtb3s — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 8, 2019

Turner says that she bought a lighter and planned to approach him to offer to light his cigarette, but her plan failed because his cigarette was already lit, and the whole thing was just embarrassing.

She said her hope was that the Friends star would see the tweet and maybe ask her out, but it never happened. Soon after, she met Joe Jonas, and in 2017, they got engaged.

“I thought he might see this tweet and then, I don’t know, reach out to me, and ask me on a date or something, but he didn’t,” Turner admitted.

Now that Game of Thrones has ended, Turner and Jonas had a civil ceremony in Las Vegas with an Elvis impersonator, but the two will have a formal wedding in Paris later this summer.

The Inquisitr says that fans were thrilled that Turner’s character, Sansa, was one of their favorites who outlasted most on Game of Thrones, and even though she was not ultimately the “winner,” she appeared in most of the final season. The show, which has been a cult favorite, has played a critical part in launching Turner’s career, and with the show’s finale and her wedding, 2019 has been one of the biggest and best years of the actor’s life.