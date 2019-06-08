Prince Louis Melts Hearts As He Debuts His Royal Wave

Prince Louis attended his very first royal engagement on Saturday for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony, noted Fox News. And he did a remarkable job, as the 1-year-old showed off his adorable royal wave numerous times throughout the event. The young prince wore a white polo shirt and blue shorts, matching his siblings, who also wore the same color combination.

Charlotte looked sweet in a blue dress, while George wore a white shirt with blue accents. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton looked fabulous in a light yellow ensemble, complete with a matching hat with floral decor. William sported traditional garb.

It’s for certain that we’ll see much more of Prince Louis waving in the coming years. And not to be outdone, little Princess Charlotte was also spotted enthusiastically waving to the crowd and at the planes during the flyby. Prince George, on the other hand, looked the most serious of them all, as he rubbed his eyes at one point while his sister and little brother were overcome with excitement.

And that wasn’t all, as eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Louis sucked his thumb during his appearance. This is something that his older siblings weren’t caught doing before on official engagements, according to People. But that’s not to suggest that his behavior is outlandish. After all, many 1-year-olds do the same thing.

And ever the elegant lady, Kate was spotted gently pulling his thumb from his mouth with a big smile on her face. There was plenty more to keep Louis distracted anyhow, as he appeared to have a grand time.

There was one more interesting thing about Louis’ appearance. And that was his outfit. According to News.com.au, Louis’ shirt was one that was once worn by Prince Harry. This isn’t a huge surprise, considering that Middleton is known for embracing hand-me-downs from other royals.

The royal mom once opened up about the realities of motherhood, which likely resonated with her fans, as reported by Elle.

“It is lonely at times and you do feel quite isolated, but actually so many other mothers are going through exactly what you are going through. It is being brave enough, like you obviously were, to reach out to those around you.”

“Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. However, at times it has also been a huge challenge — even for me who has support at home that most mothers do not,” she noted, as it’s very true that as the future queen, her children receive tons of extra care and attention.