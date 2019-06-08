How Meghan Markle’s American Family Drama Could Have Roots In ‘Sibling Rivals From H*ll’

Meghan Markle fans have watched her American family drama unfold ever since she was poised to join the royal family as Prince Harry’s wife. The drama has included her dad, Thomas, giving out numerous interviews. In addition, Markle’s step-siblings, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle, have both given their own interviews and inspired media attention. That’s not to mention that Meghan’s nephew, Tyler Dooley, ended up on an MTV show last summer with lesser-known royals. Throughout it all, it has seemed that Meghan’s American family had plenty of negative things to say about her, but there have also been hints of finger pointing within the family. Plus, there have been rumors that Meghan asked her dad to cease communication with Samantha if he wants to be a part of her life again. That’s something Thomas has said he would never do, as he wouldn’t abandon one daughter for another.

And now, Express reported on several quotes from royal biographer Andrew Morton, who detailed the “sibling rivals from h*ll”: Samantha and Thomas Jr. The information suggests that the drama that unfolded wasn’t just about Meghan, but that it was indicative of prior family issues that already existed. And according to Morton, the problems started before Meghan was even born.

Andrew noted in the book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess that “though [Thomas Jr.] still idolized his father, there was one big fat fly in the ointment of his new life – his sister Yvonne. They’d always fought like cat and dog – the sibling rivals from h*ll.”

Though she goes by “Samantha” now, it appears that the half-sister used to go by “Yvonne.”

The biographer recounted an incident that highlighted their inability to get along. When the family moved to a house on Providencia Street in Los Angeles, Thomas Jr. reportedly took the downstairs den for his room. He got a free king-sized water bed from a friend, but it didn’t last long.

“Thomas’ excitement turned to dismay when he sat on it shortly after taking delivery only to be soaked in water. Inspecting the evidence, he discovered several holes in the brand new bed. There was only one suspect: his sister Yvonne immediately admitted responsibility, but argued that it was retribution as she had wanted that room for herself.”

With that being said, it’s hard to know what the dynamic was like between the siblings and Meghan from the Express report. And while the American family seems to be out of the media’s eye more or less, Thomas recently spoke out against a documentary that portrayed him in a negative light.