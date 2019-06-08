‘The Good Place’ Will End After Fourth Season

Fans of NBC’s The Good Place might feel like they’re in the Bad Place after learning the hit comedy series will be coming to an end, according to a report from TV Line.

The Good Place attempts to explain life after death. In the series, after a person dies, their thoughts and deeds on earth are tallied and based on that score, they’re either granted access to the Good Place or condemned to spend eternity suffering in the Bad Place. The series focuses on a group of humans — Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil), and Jason played by Manny Jacinto. In addition, Ted Danson and D’Arcy Carden play demon host Michael and highly-sophisticated A.I. neighborhood guide Janet, respectively.

The comedy series was created by Michael Schur, who also made the announcement of the show’s Season 4 conclusion. Schur said after the show was renewed for a second season, he and his writing team began to map out its trajectory.

“Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons — just over 50 episodes — was the right lifespan,” Schur explained.

Schur said he has been tempted to keep the show going beyond four seasons because of the joy it brings but doesn’t want to risk ruining his creation.

“We’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last.”

Before closing, Schur went on to express his endless gratitude to NBC and Universal TV for allowing the show to have a home on the network. He also thanked the cast and crew for their efforts.

Loading...

The third season of the show ended with Chidi’s memory of his relationship with Eleanor being erased and him being re-welcomed into the Good Place simulation, now ran by Eleanor and the rest of the gang. It’s currently unknown how the fourth season will unfold, but it has been revealed that Kristen Bell will be stepping behind the camera and into the role of director for one of Season 4’s episodes, according to a report from TV Line. This will not only mark Bell’s directorial debut for The Good Place, but it will also be the first time one of the show’s actors has sat in the director’s chair.

Season 4 of The Good Place will air later this year, but Bell’s fans can look out for the actress as Veronica Mars in the Hulu revival, which premieres Friday, July 26.