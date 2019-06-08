Wendy Williams Hangs Out With Kim Kardashian And Kris Jenner After Dissing Them On Her Show

Wendy Williams is proving that her criticisms of the Kardashian/Jenner clan are all in good fun.

The talk show host reunited with Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner on Friday. While Williams never shared that there was ever any serious animosity between her and the family, Hollywood Life reports that neither Kardashian nor Jenner has appeared on The Wendy Williams Show since 2011. In Williams’ first post, she is wearing sunglasses with Jenner as they smile for the camera. At the time of writing, the photo received more than 100,000 likes from Williams’ 1.3 million followers. In the next post, Williams is getting “friendly” with Kardashian as the KKW Beauty CEO helps her master the perfect hair flip. At the time of writing, the video received more than 300,000 views on Williams’ page. Both posts left the television personality’s fan base stunned that she was socializing with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars.

“Ummmmmmmm… WHAT?!” one follower asked.

“When 2 filthy rich women of a particular age finally link up,” another follower chimed in.

Over the past decade of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams has historically mentioned the Kardashian/Jenner family on her “Hot Topics” segment of the show. The host has referred to Jenner as “that woman” on more than one occasion to her audience. In Kardashian’s case, Williams has commented on her actions multiple times, starting with her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries dissolving in 2013. Williams has also given her take on Kardashian posting bikini photos in October 2018 when her husband Kanye West was being criticized by the public. The host also said that “It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you,” back in January, and stated that the mogul is “trying to stay in the spotlight.”

Despite publicly criticizing the family, Kardashian confirmed back in November 2018 that she has nothing but kind thoughts for Williams. The aspiring lawyer revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she doesn’t take Williams’ words on her show personally.

“I really do like Wendy and her show, so regardless of what she says, it’s — most of it’s not true, so you got to laugh,” Kardashian said.

Many fans took to Williams’ Instagram page to share that the Kardashian/Jenner reunion is one of the many things they are loving about “the new Wendy.” The Inquisitr previously shared that since filing for divorce from her husband Kevin Hunter after more than 20 years of marriage, she has been seemingly living her best life. The host has been spotted wearing sexy outfits and has been romantically linked to DJ Boof, who works on her show.

Fans of Williams and the Kardashian/Jenner clan can follow them on Instagram for updates.