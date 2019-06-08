‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Thomas Tells Steffy, ‘You Need To Know The Truth’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of June 10 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will make a shocking admission to his sister. The promo, entitled “A Truth Bomb,” shows how Thomas learns that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is actually Beth, and how Zoe (Kiara Barnes), Flo (Katrina Bowden), and Xander (Adain Bradley) fret afterward.

Flo Drops A Truth Bomb On Thomas

B&B viewers will remember that Thomas pulled a sly move on Friday’s episode. After Xander burst in on Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) signing the annulment papers and demanded that they stop, Thomas cornered him outside. Before leaving, Xander dropped Flo’s name as part of the reason that they could not end their marriage.

Later, Thomas stopped by the Forrester mansion so that he could see Flo. Thomas bullied the truth out of the former waitress. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Flo will confirm, “Hope’s little girl is alive.”

“What are you going to do?” Flo questions him. She realizes that she has made a huge mistake. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, indicate that she will panic because she has said too much.

“The truth has to come out,” Thomas says. B&B spoilers tease that he will first call Flo a liar before he realizes that she is telling the truth.

Xander bursts in on Liam and Hope and demands to speak to them alone before they sign anything. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/0dJMoUOSvz #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/IuYG9uGLhs — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 7, 2019

Xander, Flo, & Zoe Fret On The Bold And The Beautiful

Flo will return to the others and tell them that she told Thomas the truth. The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows that they are worried.

“The secret is about to blow up in our faces,” an irate Zoe tells Flo. She cannot believe that Flo blew their secret to Steffy’s brother.

“The fallout from this will be huge,” warns Xander.

“I’m scared,” Zoe finally reveals her true emotions. The model is scared that she and her dad could face jail time.

Xander tries to prepare his girlfriend and tell her that “there’ll be consequences.”

Flo also shares why she has not come forward with the truth when she tells Thomas, “I’m worried about everyone.”

Loading...

Thomas Forrester Tells Steffy “The Truth”

A visibly distraught Thomas will visit his sister at the cliff house. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that he will struggle with what he needs to do. If he tells Steffy the truth, Hope will know that Beth is alive and he could lose his dream of having a family with her. However, the spoilers video show that he will make a decision.

“I can’t wait any longer. You need to know the truth.”

“Thomas, what’s going on?” Steffy replies.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.