Katy Perry Reportedly Supports Taylor Swift & Robert Pattinson’s Double Date

Taylor Swift and Robert Pattinson sent their fans into a frenzy a few days ago when news broke that the singing sensation and Twilight actor went on a double date with their significant others Joe Alwyn and Suki Waterhouse.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this double date wasn’t necessarily something Swift’s 118 million Instagram fans would have found too shocking as the 29-year-old singer was known to have a friendship with Pattinson’s girlfriend, Suki.

According to an exclusive report by Hollywood Life, the double date between Pattinson and Swift did cause some to wonder what Taylor’s frenemy, Katy Perry, thought about the duo hanging out. The question emerged because Katy is also known to have a fairly strong friendship with Robert. Some were concerned the double date isn’t something Perry would have supported as she didn’t want Robert hanging out with Taylor.

Fortunately, the concerns about the double date causing a bit of celebrity drama were moot. Hollywood Life notes that while Swift and Perry are not best friends, they are not feuding enemies either. In fact, a source close to Katy reportedly told the media outlet she had no issues with Swift and Pattinson hanging out.

“Katy is cool if Rob happens to go out with Taylor in social settings and [feels that] it’s none of her business. She and Rob have been friends forever and she isn’t going to make something out of nothing. Katy’s issues with Taylor have tempered anyways and Katy is actually looking to the future and not the past with that feud. She has no ill will toward Rob for the dinner date, and she won’t if he does it again,” the source explained to Hollywood Life.

Katy Perry's Shocking reaction to Robert Pattinson going on a double date with Taylor Swift #RobertPattinson #TaylorSwift https://t.co/A6YRC4flC7 — IBT_IN Entertainment (@IBTimesIND_Ent) June 7, 2019

As those who follow Pattinson and Swift know, news of the double date is a huge deal as both the singer and the actor are known for being notoriously private about their love lives. Hollywood Life also notes it is “good” that Perry harbors no ill will if her pal wants to go out on additional double dates with Swift as it is likely to happen again.

In addition to Taylor and Suki having a long-standing friendship that dates all the way back to when Swift first met Joe Jonas, Pattinson and Alwyn are also colleagues.

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn 'enjoy double date with Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse https://t.co/MspIpnhZ5D — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 5, 2019

The last time Taylor and Joe were spotted in a romantic entanglement was roughly two weeks ago when the lovebirds were photographed holding hands during a stroll through Paris, per The Inquisitr.

Robert and Suki were photographed enjoying a similar romantic stroll in Los Angeles around the same time, according to The Daily Mail.