‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Says She Wants Garth Brooks To Sing At Her Wedding

The ABC star says she wants to be 'best friends' with the country music icon.

Hannah Brown isn’t even engaged yet on The Bachelorette, but she’s already looking forward to her wedding day. The ABC reality star recently revealed that she has an A-lister on her wedding entertainment wish list.

According to The Tennessean, when Hannah Brown was asked which country music star she would want to sing at her wedding, she chose the legendary Garth Brooks as her top pick. While Hannah admitted it was “difficult” to pick a favorite because many different county artists and songs have resonated with her at different times in her life, she noted that Garth Brooks is just too big of an icon to pass up.

“He is just a legend. And I wanna be best friends with him.”

“Alabama Hannah” Brown explained that country music comes with the turf when it comes to her Southern upbringing. Brown said that during a recent trip back home she enjoyed the “southern summertime nights” as she drove down county back roads and listened to favorite songs by Tim McGraw and more.

“Country music really is just part of my background and how I grew up. Every song resonates with me and how I was raised.”

Of course, it would be quite a feat for Hannah Brown to get Garth Brooks to sing at her wedding. But anything is possible, thanks to Hannah’s reality TV fame.

Hannah Brown has had some brushes with some big-name music stars in recent weeks. Hannah was recently starstruck when pop superstar Demi Lovato posted commentary about her season of the ABC dating show, according to People. Lovato posted to her Instagram story to reveal that she had never watched The Bachelor or The Bachelorette before Hannah’s season, but noted that ABC’s new leading lady is “soooo cute.” Brown later gushed to her fans about Lovato’s compliment.

Hannah Brown also posed with superstar singer Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio’s 2019 Wango Tango in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Even if Hannah Brown doesn’t have the connections to score a wedding singer at the level of Garth Brooks, Demi Lovato, or Taylor Swift, she could follow in the footsteps of fellow Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

The Bachelor in Paradise lovebirds, who will exchange vows this summer, recently told Entertainment Tonight that they have booked American Idol Season 7 winner David Cook as their wedding singer. Haibon said he and his fiancée Ashley were joking about booking Cook and then their impossible dream became a reality thanks to some connections they had with “the right people.”

You can see Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.