Mob Boss ‘Whitey’ Bulger Praises Donald Trump In Prison Letters

Mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger sent letters from prison expressing his admiration for Donald Trump, praising the president for being “tough” and criticizing the press for what he perceived as unfair treatment of Trump.

According to NBC News, the Boston gangster had glowing things to say about Trump. In a letter written last August, two years after Trump took office, Bulger praised him for his backbone.

“Trump is tough and fights back instead of bowing down to pressure — and caving in to press! U.S. agrees with him press attacking and his reaction increases his popularity — He has my vote so far,” Bulger wrote.

He added that he believed China respected Trump wouldn’t try to “bully” him.

He also weighed in on Trump’s relationship with Melania, saying that the president seemed settled with his current wife, referencing the reports that Trump had been paid off by two women to keep quiet about their extramarital affairs with him.

“My bet is he’s happy with present wife and settled down,” he wrote. “No way would he wind up in Oval Office with a Monica Lewinsky — That was a scandal! Same media that attacks Trump would cover up for Bill Clinton.”

While he had positive things to say about the president, Bulger wasn’t so happy with special counsel Robert Mueller, who he felt was unfairly investigating Trump for any connected to Russia’s election interference, and for his party in any obstruction of justice. A month before he was killed in prison, the mob boss weighed in on the situation in a letter.

“Trump is experiencing what Mueller and company can orchestrate,” he wrote. “[Mueller] should observe biblical saying – ‘Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.'”

Whitey Bulger on Trump: "Trump is tough and fights back instead of bowing down to pressure — and caving in to press!" https://t.co/MYjnTiJxyG — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 8, 2019

Loading...

Bulger was facing multiple life sentences for 11 murders and other charges when he was killed last fall in his prison cell in a West Virginia facility. His assailants fatally bludgeoned him to death using a lock stuffed inside a sock.

The gangster led a local gang in Boston throughout the 1970s and 1980s, but disappeared in 1995 after catching wind that he was facing an indictment. He was reportedly tipped off by an FBI agent, leading to rumors that he became an FBI informant at one point, a charge he strenuously denied.

Bulger was captured in 2011 after running from the police for over a decade. He was reportedly killed by two fellow inmates, one of whom was a former mob hitman, at the age of 89. No one has been charged in the killing at this point.