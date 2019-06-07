Bradley Cooper Predicted To Date Lady Gaga, Olivia Culpo Or Anna Faris After Irina Shayk Split

Bradley Cooper is a single man yet again following his split from longtime love, Irina Shayk. The couple have called it quits after four years. They also share a two-year-old daughter, Lea, together.

According to Page Six, fans are already obsessing about who Bradley Cooper should date next, and they’ve got some big ideas for the hunky actor’s next girlfriend.

Lady Gaga is the obvious choice to win Bradley’s heart now that he’s single. Many fans already believe that Cooper and Gaga have romantic feelings for one another due to their insane chemistry in A Star is Born, as well as their off-screen friendship.

Who could forget the intimate and intense performance of “Shallow” that the pair gave during the 2019 Academy Awards?

Then and there it seemed that nearly everyone questioned whether or not there were real feelings between the couple.

Meanwhile, the outlet claims that supermodel Olivia Culpo could prove to be a good match for Bradley if he’s not interested in making some sweet music with Lady Gaga.

Cooper seems to love dating gorgeous women, and Culpo fits the bill. She’s a former Miss Universe winner, as well as a current Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. She’s been in high profile relationships in the past, most recently dating NFL hunk Danny Amendola.

In addition, Olivia Culpo could also bring the class that Bradley Cooper seems to enjoy in his life. The model is a great singer and amazing musician, who plays the cello and rocks it.

She also come from a big Italian family, and since Bradley seems to be all about his own family, the two could prove to have a lot in common.

Meanwhile, a third option the outlet throws out is actress Anna Faris. Anna recently split from her hunky actor husband, Chris Pratt, and could possibly bring some fun and vitality to Bradley’s life.

As many fans know, Faris is comedy gold in her movies and on her television show, Mom. She could win Cooper over by making him laugh and helping him loosen up.

While it seems unlikely that Bradley will jump right into another relationship following his breakup with Irina, it is clear that fans are very interested in who the actor will choose to date in the future.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are currently staying quiet about their split, but are said to be working on a custody arraignment for their daughter.