Janet Jackson’s Iconic Back Catalog Is Getting Re-Issued On Vinyl

Janet Jackson is re-issuing her iconic back catalog on vinyl and it’s about time. The “When I Think Of You” hitmaker recently released her breakthrough album, Control, on wax for the time since 1986, which Consequence of Sound reported. With its release, it was printed on a standard black vinyl as well as a limited red pressing.

Now, Jackson is ready to pre-press some other legendary albums of hers. On Amazon, it appears that four other records of hers are already up for pre-order.

Her follow-up release to Control, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, is being re-released on July 26. The chart-topping 1989 album will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year and continues to make a huge impact on pop music today. Billboard noted its massive success on the charts and mentioned that the albums seven top 5 hit singles from one album is a huge accomplishment.

Her best-selling studio album, janet., will be released again on a new pressing next week on June 14. The smooth R&B album contains some of her most loved singles, such as “That’s The Way Love Goes” and “Again,” which both topped the U.S. Billboard 100 singles chart. The record was her first release with Virgin Records and the first of many successful releases she had with them. When celebrating its 25th-anniversary last year, Variety mentioned that Jackson signed the highest paid music contract in music history at the time, a staggering $25 million.

For The Velvet Rope, it was reported that Janet’s deal had been increased by $55 million, making history again, signing a new contract for $80 million. In an interview with Celebrity Expose, she was asked what it felt like to be the highest paid performer of all time. Back in 1996, UPI revealed that her deal surpassed Michael Jackson’s contract which he signed for $60 million. The Velvet Rope vinyl re-pressing will be released on July 26 and remains a very influential record. “2 On” singer Tinashe recently told her followers on Twitter that it is her favorite album of all time.

The final confirmed album getting a re-issue on vinyl, for now, is 2001’s All For You. The classic pop, R&B record still remains her highest first-week sales to date with over 605,128 copies sold, according to MTV. Like Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814 and The Velvet Rope, it will also be released on July 26 for the first time on wax since its original release date.

Loading...

Last month, Jackson started her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis.” All the shows will take place at Park Theater and are so far set to run until August 17.

On Instagram, Janet Jackson has over 3.6 million followers.