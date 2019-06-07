Lisa Vanderpump Says She Has No Time For ‘Negative Minutiae’ After ‘RHOBH’ Exit, Reveals Future Plans

What is Lisa Vanderpump doing after quitting?

Lisa Vanderpump is happy to be walking away from her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after nine seasons.

During a taping of the After Show earlier this week, via All About the Real Housewives, Vanderpump said that because she isn’t “just” a housewife and didn’t make a career out of being a Real Housewives star, she has plenty of things to spend her time doing now that she won’t be taking part in filming.

“I don’t have time for bulls**t negative minutiae, I don’t,” Vanderpump said.

As for what she’ll be doing, Vanderpump said she would continue to run her businesses, which include five restaurants and an animal rescue center. As fans well know, Vanderpump has four restaurants in Los Angeles, including SUR Restaurant, where her spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules is filmed.

Vanderpump is also running a dog center in China and has been doing her best to have certain laws changed that pertain to causes close to her heart, including the treatment of dogs and The Trevor Project.

“There’s only one of me. My Housewives will probably say thank God,” she continued.

Vanderpump is one of the original full-time cast members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and after her exit, the only original full-time cast member that remains is Vanderpump’s former friend, Kyle Richards.

Vanderpump certainly has her hands full between her many restaurants and her humanitarian efforts but when it comes to her involvement with Bravo TV, that is certainly far from over. After all, she is still an executive producer of one of the network’s top shows, Vanderpump Rules.

Although Vanderpump was rumored to be attempting to find a new home for Vanderpump Rules after deciding to quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Radar Online has since shared a statement from Vanderpump in which she denied any such thing.

“Of course this is absolutely not true about taking Vanderpump Rules elsewhere. The network is where this hit show was created by myself and Evolution and I’m very proud to have BRAVO as our home for many years to come,” she said.

Vanderpump also denied the false report on Twitter earlier this year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. No word yet on when production will begin on the upcoming 10th season of the show, or if Vanderpump will be replaced by someone new.