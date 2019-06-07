‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer Spotted Getting Cozy On Date Night With TV Personality Billy Bush

It looks like Tinsley Mortimer is moving on in her love life once again.

As fans of the Real Housewives of New York City star know, Mortimer recently got out of a relationship with Coupon Cabin CEO Scott Kluth. On this season of the hit Bravo show, the breakup has played out. At the time, it clearly took a toll on Tinsley, who was left in tears while talking about the split on a number of occasions. But now, a new report from Radar Online suggests that Mortimer is dating again — and this time, it’s a celebrity suitor.

An insider close to the reality star dished that Mortimer was seen on a date with TV personality Billy Bush. According to the report, the two were spotted at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City, out with a group of pals. But even though it was not a solo date, an eyewitness shares that Mortimer and Bush looked like they were getting pretty cozy during the June 1 outing.

“They were bowling in a group, but they looked particularly cozy and affectionate with each other. They were super flirty.”

“She looked really happy, which is so nice after all the drama she had with Scott on the show,” the insider continued.

Fresh off her breakup, Tinsley Mortimer may have a new man — and its none other than the newly single Billy Bush. https://t.co/9P5dCzoSk4 — Radar Online (@radar_online) June 7, 2019

Another source close to the situation shared that the date was Billy and Tinsley’s “first date.” Furthermore, a rep for Mortimer did confirm that Billy and Tinsley were out together with a group of friends that evening. As previously mentioned, Tinsley had a rough time following a split from boyfriend Scott Kluth. The long-distance aspect of the relationship was tricky, with Scott living in Chicago and Tinsley living in New York City. As The Inquisitr shared, Mortimer dished on her relationship during an episode of the show, saying that she was “miserable” after the split.

“I really am emotional. I feel like I don’t do anything good enough. I just feel like I’m doing these things that I feel like I’d be really happy about and I’m not happy. I’m miserable!”

During the emotional segment, Mortimer also told her mother that she just wanted to be happy — and that she’d built her life so that she is able to share it with someone. At the time, Mortimer’s mom advised her to put Scott in the rear-view mirror, and to move on from him once and for all.

On the flip side, Bush split from his wife of over 20 years last summer.