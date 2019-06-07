‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Devon Messes Up Royally

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, June 10 brings Kevin’s dark side to the forefront while Summer worries about Phyllis. Plus, Devon goes way too far, and Elena gets angry.

Kevin’s (Greg Rikaart) true colors emerge, according to SheKnows Soaps. For a while, Kevin settled down in Genoa City and was a mostly good citizen. However, he certainly had his walk on the dark side in his earlier years, and now that he’s back in town he’s taking a page from his old playbook. Kevin’s first order of business was to drug and kidnap Phyllis, and now he’s holding her in a dark room underground.

Speaking of Phyllis, Summer (Hunter King) grows concerned about Phyllis. She hasn’t heard from her mother and considering all the problems Phyllis has had lately, Summer worries that her mom might be in some type of trouble. However, there’s no way anybody will realize just how much trouble Phyllis is in now that Kevin got her. In fact, Summer may find herself hardpressed to get anybody to worry about her mother. If Phyllis goes missing for an extended amount of time, Nick (Joshua Morrow) or Jack (Peter Bergman) might be persuaded to help find her. Most people will probably think Phyllis left Genoa City because of all the drama she’s experienced lately.

Devon (Bryton James) causes Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to become upset. Elena wanted to leave Genoa City, but Devon talked her out of it. The two made out, and then they took things upstairs and took their relationship to the next level. During and afterward, though, Devon saw an angry Hilary (Mishael Morgan), which could end up causing issues for Devon’s new relationship, but Hilary may not be the problem because Devon may manage to mess things up himself first.

According to a report from The Inquisitr, Devon took it upon himself to pay off all of Elena’s student loan debt. That is a beautiful gesture, but doing it without even talking to her about it makes Elena angry. She feels like a charity case, and even though that isn’t how Devon sees it, his actions cause some severe damage to their very new relationship.

Devon wants to use his money to help others who he believes deserve a leg up, but he may need to reassess how he gives his help, especially when it comes to somebody like Elena. She seems independent and proud of supporting herself, and Devon takes that away a bit with how he handles his generous gift.