Kenya Moore Is ‘Thrilled’ About Returning To Bravo TV For ‘RHOA’ Season 12, How Does NeNe Leakes Feel?

Kenya Moore was recently seen filming.

Kenya Moore is said to be “thrilled” about her upcoming return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Months before the series is set to premiere, the reality star and her co-stars are in production on the new episodes and according to a new report, her official deal with the network is “almost done.”

“She really wanted to make this happen,” an insider told Hollywood Life on June 4. “The other ladies are excited to have her back as well.”

According to the report, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, and Kandi Burruss will be returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as will NeNe Leakes. As for Shamari DeVoe, she is expected to either be demoted or removed from the series completely ahead of Season 12, and Tanya Sam could be upgraded to a full-time role.

While the majority of the series’ stars are reportedly excited to have Moore back, Leakes isn’t too happy about her return. As fans will recall, Leakes was visibly upset by Moore’s unexpected cameo role during Season 11 and lashed out at her co-stars for failing to inform her that she would be present during the finale party.

Although Moore’s surprise appearance led Leakes to have a falling out with several cast members, the insider made it clear that she had no plans to leave the show. Leakes also reportedly recognized that Moore is good for the show.

During an appearance on The Real on May 10, Moore addressed the rumors regarding her potential return by telling the show’s hosts that she was having “conversations” with her producers. Weeks later, Moore was seen attending the Atlanta Ultimate Women’s Expo with Williams, Bailey, and Marlo Hampton.

Loading...

Moore was spotted filming scenes with her co-stars earlier this month.

As fans will recall, Moore did not return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 11 because she was not on board with exposing her new life with husband Marc Daly and their daughter, Brooklyn, on the show. In fact, some rumors have suggested she was fired from the show after she threw herself and Daly a secret wedding. Either way, she’s back filming with the ladies now and if she agrees to have her husband and child on the show, she could return to her full-time role.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year, but a premiere date has not yet been set.