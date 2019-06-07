Watch Germany Vs. China Live Stream: 2019 Women’s World Cup Start Time & Preview

The German Women’s National Team kick off their 2019 Women’s World Cup against China in Rennes, France, and are looking to solidify their reputation as the favorites in Group B with a victory, as reported by Bleacher Report. The last time the two teams met was in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics when the German women emerged victorious in the quarterfinals on their way to a gold medal.

The Chinese women moved on from their Olympic disappointment to secure third place in the 2018 AFC Women’s Asian Cup and a spot in the Women’s World Cup and are hoping to finally break through to the semifinals of the tournament after being eliminated in the quarterfinals for the sixth time in the 2015 tournament. Group B is looking to be one of the most competitive groups, with Spain and South Africa also entering with expectations of making the Round of 16, and China will be forced to win at least two matches if they expect to repeat last year’s success.

Germany has a long record of success against China, with the women looking to secure their 10th consecutive victory over their Asian opponents on Saturday. China has yet to register a goal against the Germans, losing the nine matches over an aggregate score of 24-0. The record is a bit deceiving, however, as three of the past four matchups have ended 1-0.

Robert Cianflone / Getty Images

If China hopes to finally turn things around against the Germans, they will have to turn around their anemic attack in recent matches, having scored three goals in their last four games, while their defense has also appeared to be something of a weakness entering the tournament.

Germany’s current form is quite the opposite, as the team is currently on a 12-game unbeaten run, with 10 of those victories, and things are looking better than ever for them to lift their first Women’s World Cup title in 12 years. The only issue is the short window of time Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has had as manager after being appointed in November. While she has only had three matches during her reign, Germany emerged with two victories that include five different goalscorers.

Recent World Cups have been somewhat disappointing for the Germans, with a fifth-place finish in the 2015 edition along with a quarterfinal elimination in 2011. The pressure has been starting to build for the Germans to finally make it back to the final, but given their ambition combined with China’s poor recent form, it’s hard to see Germany dropping their first match.

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET

Venue: Roazhon Park, Rennes, France

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.), BBC iPlayer (UK)

TV Info: Fox Sports 1 (U.S.), BBC One (UK)