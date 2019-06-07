‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Teases Big Changes On Instagram

Mandy Moore is teasing some major changes on Instagram, and it’s a passion project of the This Is Us star that has nothing to do with her hit NBC series.

Moore posted a photo of herself in a recording studio. It appears she is singing and in her post, she mentioned the band Dawes, as well as her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, who happens to be the group’s lead singer and songwriter. He and Moore married in November 2018.

On Thursday, Moore took to Instagram to share a series of photos from a recording studio, taken by Jonny Cournoyer. She also added a video clip in her post, previewing a new song and tagging Goldsmith, Mike Viola, and Jason Boesel.

Extra reported that Moore was thrilled to be able to collaborate with her husband on music. Singing is her first love, and she and Goldsmith are thrilled to be able to create their love-filled project from the ground up.

“It’s the best,” she said, adding, “I looked over from the booth yesterday, he has his eyes closed playing the guitar. I’m like this is cool. We have written these songs together. He’s playing them, he’s singing with me.”

It’s “every dream I ever really had,” she commented.

For fans of This Is Us who don’t know Moore’s backstory, she debuted her vocal chops to the world at the age of 15 with the song “Candy.” Debuting in the same era that a young Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera did, Moore realized that her brand of sugary pop was distinctly different than those of the other females in the same business, who sang pop songs with a sexual edge.

Moore signed with Sony in 1999. Her debut album, 1999’s So Real, was followed by I Wanna Be With You and Mandy Moore.

Loading...

She then turned to acting and voiceover work, starring in the films A Walk to Remember, How To Deal, Chasing Liberty, the television shows Entourage, Scrubs, and Grey’s Anatomy, as well as doing voiceover work for the animated series and films Family Guy, The Simpsons, Tangled, Sofia the First, High School USA, Sheriff Callie’s Wild West, Tangled: Before Ever After and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Moore has appeared in dozens of films and will be showcased in the forthcoming flick Midway, the story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it. Her co-stars are Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans, and Patrick Wilson.

This is Us airs on NBC. Season 4 of the series debuts this fall.