‘B&B’ Recap For Thursday, June 6: Brooke Offers Hope Another Alternative

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, June 6, features Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) trying to reason with her daughter. She was upset because Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was going ahead with the annulment, per She Knows Soaps. Brooke knew that Hope wanted to put the children’s interests first so she suggested that Hope draw up a time schedule as an alternative to ending her marriage.

She figured that with a timetable in place, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) could spend time with the girls while Hope spent time with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). Hope remained adamant that she was going to end the marriage. She also told her mother that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) would be arriving shortly.

At Forrester Creations, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) tried to convince Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) that telling Hope and Liam that their baby was alive was the right thing to do. Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) re-entered the office after meeting with the photographer. She told Flo that they could not come clean because they could go to prison.

As far as Xander was concerned, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) should go to jail and pay for his crimes. He promised that he would speak to Hope and Liam on Zoe and Flo’s behalf. He felt that they were also Reese’s victims as they unknowingly participated in his schemes.

Carter entered the office and announced that he was just there to collect the annulment papers. After he left, Xander exploded. He said that Liam and Hope needed to know the truth. He felt that the couple would not be ending their marriage if they knew that Beth was alive.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) arrived at the cliff house. Liam was looking after the girls since Amelia (Nicole Posener) was not available. He brushed past Liam and told him that he was glad to see him where he belonged. He also warned Liam to sign the annulment papers and not to make things more difficult for Hope. Liam blasted Thomas and told him that he would always look out for Hope. He called Thomas an opportunist who used his son to manipulate Hope.

Later, Carter, Liam, Hope, and Thomas gathered at Brooke’s house. Thomas said that he would go upstairs to give them some privacy. However, he spied on them from the top of the staircase.

Carter handed the couple the annulment papers and asked them if they were really prepared to end their union. Liam and Hope affirmed that they still loved each other. Liam, in particular, was saddened by the annulment. Just as they were about to put pen to paper, Xander burst in and yelled at them to stop signing the annulment papers.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.