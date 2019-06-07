Mabel Turns Up The Heat In Eye-Catching Music Video For ‘Mad Love’

British Singer-songwriter Mabel has released a new single titled “Mad Love” today as well as its music video.

The “Finders Keepers” hitmaker is seen sporting many looks throughout the scenes and is also performing full choreography in parts. In the opening close-up shot, Mabel is wearing a pink wig which she has been seen posing in on her Instagram page. The frame then exposes what exotic star is wearing as she slowly moves against a mirrored wall. She matches her hair with a bright pink outfit as she flirts into the camera lens.

When the chorus is about to kick in, the video jumps into another look where her hair is in a dark, short, blunt-cut bob. She is wearing a red sleeveless crop top and hotpants that have chains hanging down from them to match. She is surrounded by six dancers who are dancing with her throughout the chorus. The catchy number is super infectious and has an eye-catching video to go with it.

The “Ring Ring” songstress turns up the heat even further as she is seen moving in a black-and-white number. The fashionista is wearing white thigh high boots with a long sleeve black and white crop top and black hot pants. This time, she is sporting long dark hair. In some shots, she is lying down, spreading out her arms, adding that extra racy touch to the female-empowering anthem.

Earlier this year, Mabel announced the release of her highly anticipated debut album, High Expectations, which The Inquisitr reported. Since the announcement, she has pushed back the release date to August 2.

The release will come after a couple of EP and mixtape releases from the rising star.

In 2017, her debut EP Bedroom was released and contained her first hit single, “Finders Keepers” featuring Kojo Funds. The single peaked at No. 8 in the U.K. and has been certified platinum.

The same year, she dropped her debut mixtape, Ivy To Roses, which has peaked at No. 28 in the U.K., 32 in Denmark, and 58 in Ireland. The tape was re-issued at the beginning of this year and consists of 15 tracks. It includes “Finders Keepers” and follow-up singles “Fine Line” with Not3s, “One Shot,” and her latest, “Don’t Call Me Up,” which remains her highest charting single, peaking at No. 3 in the U.K., Belgium, Norway, and Ireland. It is her first single to chart in the U.S. and has so far reached No. 66 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Two days ago via her Instagram account, she announced a U.S. and Canada tour which starts in August.

In September, she will tour with “Better” superstar Khalid across Europe with Raye in arenas.