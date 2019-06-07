‘One Punch Man’ Season 2, Episode 9 Delayed, New Release Date Revealed

The latest episode of One Punch Man featured the conclusion of the Super Fight 22 tournament. Saitama was disqualified after the judge learned that he’s disguised as Charanko. After the trophy was awarded to Suiryu, several powerful monsters appeared in the arena. Some of the participants consumed the monster cells to officially become members of the Monster Association.

The final scenes of One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 8 hinted at the upcoming battle between Saitama and two of the strongest monsters at the Super Fight 22 arena — Bakuzan and Goketsu. Unfortunately, fans will be waiting a little longer to witness the epic fight, as One Punch Man won’t be airing a new episode this week. Citing a post by One Punch Man‘s official Twitter account, Megan Peters of Comic Book reported that One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 9 will be delayed because of the French Open 2019 schedule. The popular anime will be back in action on June 11.

“Due to the French Open 2019 schedule, One-Punch Man episode 21, ‘The Strongest Trouble’, has been delayed its broadcast. It will broadcast on June 11. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the team explained, as translated by Comic Book.

One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 8 will likely feature the start of the fight between Saitama, Bakuzan, and Goketsu. Though Saitama is already wearing his hero costume, Bakuzan could easily see that Saitama is the same man who defeated him with one punch in the Super Fight 22 tournament. Bakuzan must be very confident that he can have his revenge against Saitama, especially after the monster cells tremendously increased his battle power. However, most One Punch Man fans are likely expecting that their second faceoff will have the same result.

After beating Bakuzan for the second time, Saitama is expected to target Goketsu next. Goketsu is on a different level than all of the monsters that appeared at the arena. During his fight with Suiryu, Goketsu showcased an immeasurable amount of strength — and made the Super Fight 22 champion beg for his life. One Punch Man Season 2 Episode 9 could reveal if Saitama has already found his match.

Since acquiring a God-like power, Saitama has been growing bored. He wants to face an enemy who will allow him to fight in earnest. However, it remains unknown if Goketsu is a monster which can defeat Saitama in a one-on-one fight. If he succeeds in beating Goketsu, Saitama could obtain another huge fan in Suiryu. Suiryu could follow Saitama’s footsteps in becoming a hero, and could turn into one of Saitama’s disciples — like Genos.