Taylor Swift And Robert Pattinson Go On A Double Date With Their Partners

Given that so many celebrities are friends with other celebrities, it’s only a matter of time before certain couples end up on double dates together. Taylor Swift and Robert Pattinson aren’t a celebrity duo fans would necessarily pair together, but apparently they have a connection that led to them going on a double date together, according to PopCrush.

Taylor and Robert’s girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, have been friends for quite some time now. In fact, both wished one another a happy birthday on Instagram on their respective birthdays, showing that they’re thinking of one another throughout the year.

The location of their double date is a celebrity’s dream location when privacy is an issue. As Elle reports, the quartet ended up going to San Vicente Bungalows in Hollywood, California. The spot is actually an exclusive members-only club that counts many other celebrities as members. Most importantly, though, the club has a strict policy that prohibits phones, prohibits taking pictures, and prohibits talking about other members. It’s the perfect spot to go if you’re a celebrity looking to get away from it all and just enjoy some privacy with a significant other or friends.

While pictures obviously were not permitted at the club, a source who was there spilled some details about the date to Us Weekly. The source commented that the four celebrities “were laughing and talking” the whole evening, at a table with just the four of them.

Both Taylor and Robert know the troubles that can come along with a relationship that’s under public scrutiny. Robert went through a tough time following the scandal where his ex, Kristen Stewart, cheated on him, while Taylor has received plenty of comments about her serial dating.

Back in March, Taylor penned an essay for Elle in which she shared some deep thoughts on love at first sight, and the whole process of meeting someone new.

“Before you jump in headfirst, maybe, I don’t know… get to know someone! All that glitters isn’t gold, and first impressions actually aren’t everything. It’s impressive when someone can charm people instantly and own the room, but what I know now to be more valuable about a person is not their charming routine upon meeting them, but the layers of a person you discover in time. Are they honest, self-aware, and slyly funny at the moments you least expect it? Do they show up for you when you need them? Do they still love you after they’ve seen you broken?”

It sounds like Taylor’s feelings for partner Joe Alwyn are strong — and while Robert hasn’t commented much on his relationship, things seem to be going well. Ultimately, the two both seem happy with their respective partners.