The One Label That Margot Robbie Cannot Stand: ‘I’m Not A Bombshell’

It’s hard to believe that Margot Robbie has only been in the entertainment industry for about a decade. Robbie got one of her first roles back in her native Australia, on the popular soap opera, Neighbours. She snagged her first television role in the U.S. with the ABC period drama Pan Am, and then eventually broke into the movies and ended up becoming a huge success.

While she’s a talented actress, she’s also absolutely stunning; but there is one particular label that she flat out rejects, according to Us Weekly. Robbie apparently cannot stand to be called a bombshell.

“I hate that word. I hate it — so much,” she admitted. “I feel like a brat saying that because there are worse things, but I’m not a bombshell. I’m not someone who walks in a room and the record stops and people turn like, ‘Look at that woman.’ That doesn’t happen. People who know me, if they had to sum me up in one word, I don’t know what the word would be, but I’m certain it would not be ‘bombshell.'”

It’s not the first time that Robbie has expressed some hesitation about being described in a way that highlights her assets. Back in 2017, she discussed her role in The Wolf of Wall Street with Wonderland magazine, as reported by Grazia Daily UK.

“I was acutely aware that the line in the screenplay was ‘the hottest blonde ever’ — I’m clearly not the hottest blonde ever.”

The 15.6 million followers she has on Instagram who eagerly await every photo she shares would likely disagree with her assessment.

In one of her latest roles, she got to play around with her look in an entirely different way. Rather than being another stunning blonde for a role in Mary, Queen of Scots, she had to transform herself into a historical character from a different era: Queen Elizabeth I.

The hair and makeup designer for the movie in which Robbie played the royal used a ton of tricks to transform the starlet, as Refinery 29 reports. The process involved fake scars and boils, a lot of really harsh makeup, and took almost three hours every single day to pull off. The designer believed so strongly in the importance of the character’s appearance to the way she was portrayed on screen that she actually told Robbie to wear the fake scars all the time on set, even when she wasn’t in any scenes.