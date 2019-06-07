‘RHONJ’ Season 10 To Wrap Filming At The Jersey Shore, Was Danielle Staub Included In The Trip?

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' cast is headed to the beach.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast has been filming scenes for Season 10 for the past several months and now, they are reportedly spending time at the Jersey Shore as they wrap up filming on the new episodes.

According to a Page Six report on June 5, the entire cast of the Bravo TV reality series, including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider, and Danielle Staub, was expected to film their finale party in Bay Head on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the outlet revealed, Gorga confirmed on Instagram she was at the beach and revealed that she had driven to the vacation spot with her husband, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice. A white later, Josephs shared an Instagram post on her own page.

Although Staub will be included in the finale episode, the report revealed that she was not upgraded to a full-time role for Season 10. Instead, she will be reprising her part-time role, which she had during last year’s ninth season.

In addition to the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast’s trip to the Jersey Shore, the ladies of the show also enjoyed a vacation in Jamaica, where they celebrated Aydin’s 40th birthday, and visited The Hamptons amid filming as well. However, when it comes to Staub, she was not included in the cast’s first two trips.

While Staub missed out on some of the major moments of Season 10, Page Six revealed that she did not steer clear of the drama during production and was actually spotted getting into an altercation with Josephs in Long Island.

News of Gorga and Giudice’s ride to the beach together may come as a surprise to some. After all, the women have had an up and down relationship for years and just weeks ago, a Hollywood Life report claimed they will “never fully see eye to eye.”

“They’re in the best place they’ve been, but they will never be the best of friends. They tolerate one another because they’re family, but at the end of the day, they really don’t like each other that much,” a source close to the cast told the outlet last month.

According to the report, it has been hard for Gorga and the other women to watch Giudice maintain her friendship with Staub, despite Staub’s ongoing issues with the rest of the cast.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 is expected to air on Bravo TV later this year.