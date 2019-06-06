Kyle Richards Reacts To Lisa Vanderpump Skipping The ‘RHOBH’ Reunion, Comments On Brandi Glanville’s New Man

Kyle Richards was seen on camera after filming the 'RHOBH' reunion.

Kyle Richards and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars visited Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California, after filming the Season 9 reunion special on Wednesday, and during their visit, Richards addressed Lisa Vanderpump’s absence, as well as the recent news of Brandi Glanville’s new man.

Following her meal with her co-stars, Richards was approached by a TMZ cameraman, who questioned her about Vanderpump’s supposed farewell to the cast, which he seemed to believe had happened during the taping.

“We didn’t get a farewell. We got a no-show,” Richards clarified.

During a live Instagram video yesterday, host Andy Cohen, an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, confirmed that Vanderpump did not attend the taping of the Season 9 reunion, but said that guest star Camille Grammer did make an appearance.

As for her thoughts on Glanville’s new man, who is said to be 10 years her junior, Richards seemed to be on board with the new relationship and exclaimed, “Good for her!”

Glanville revealed the news of her new boyfriend during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show earlier this week, explaining that she hasn’t labeled the Frenchman as her boyfriend quite yet.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Richards and Glanville have been at odds in the past, but recently agreed to put their drama aside, just in time for Glanville’s return to the show.

During an interview on the E! Network’s Just the Sip in May, Richards said that after years of feuding with Glanville, she’s decided to “let bygones be bygones” with her co-star.

According to Richards, she turned a corner with Glanville after running into her during a taping of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: After Show earlier this year.

Loading...

“I was filming one of those one day and as I was leaving, I hear Brandi’s voice in the makeup room. I was like, ‘They booked Brandi right after me and we’re overlapping each other?’ I went in and she was as nice as could be,” Richards recalled.

Months prior, Richards bumped into Glanville at the post office.

“It was, ‘Hi, how are you?,’ and she was just really nice,” Richards shared. “She’s always watching the show and she’s kind of put in her two cents about watching this season. She’s just really nice and I left there and I thought, ‘You know, life is too short.'”

To see more of Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.