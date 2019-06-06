Janet Jackson Uploads Racy Photos Of Herself On Stage In Vegas

Janet Jackson started her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “Metamorphosis,” last month and the shows have been met with rave reviews, which The Inquisitr noted.

Since completing the first leg, Jackson has been uploading photos from the show to promote the second leg, which will kick off on July 24. All performances will take place at the Park Theater. The residency is currently scheduled to run until August 17.

Two hours ago, the “Because Of Love” hitmaker shared a series of photos which showed her getting racy on stage. In the first image, she is on her knees, crawling forward, staring deep into the camera lens, with one of her hands reaching out. In the second, she is lying down on her front, pressing herself up slightly showing off her incredible shape.

For the third, she has one leg kneeling down, while the other is spread out with her booty raised in the air. Janet has been known for her sex appeal since the 1990s and is bringing back that side to herself to Las Vegas, making sure her audience gets their money’s worth. In the fourth image, Jackson is seductively looking at the audience while sitting down with her hand placed on her backside.

The series of photos so far have been liked by over 35,000 users.

Due to demand, Janet had to add more dates to the residency before it even started, which The Inquisitr announced.

“All For U! Because of demand, three new dates have been added for #MetamorphosisVegas! Aug. 14, 16, & 17 go on sale this Friday, May 17!” she shared.

Later this year, Janet will celebrate her legendary 1989 studio album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, turning 30-years-old. Recently, The Inquisitr reported on Guzman discussing the story behind the iconic photo shoot for the album campaign. The Las Vegas show celebrates the album’s success 30 years later, while playing all her other hit singles.

The album broke a record on the Billboard charts by scoring seven top five singles from one era. The album became Jackson’s second No. 1 in the U.S., and her fans have since given her a No. 1 in each of the last four decades, an achievement only matched by Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen, and U2.

This month, she will play the legendary Glastonbury Festival for the first time. She will join the likes of Kylie Minogue, Lauryn Hill, Lizzo, The Cure, and The Killers, who will also perform shows that weekend.

Janet Jackson has over 3.6 million followers on Instagram.