Meghan Markle Reportedly Declined Donald Trump’s Number During Her ‘Deal Or No Deal’ Days

Donald Trump’s controversial comments about Meghan Markle have recently been making headlines, and the president has since clarified his remarks. With all that being said, according to a report from one of the duchess’s friends — Tameka Jacobs — Markle had previously encountered the president long ago, when she was working on the set of Deal or No Deal, per Marie Claire UK.

Jacobs claimed that Trump would sometimes show up on the set of Deal or No Deal, and that he was seen “giving girls his card and inviting them to play golf at one of his courses.”

“He was super creepy, but some girls were attracted to money and power and took his number.”

Apparently, Markle wasn’t one of the girls that took his number. These incidents allegedly occurred in 2006, according to Jacobs.

It’s interesting to see realm of American politics in such close proximity to the affairs of the British royal family, considering that the royals tend to stay out of political matters. However, Trump’s visit to the U.K. meant that Markle’s prior comments about the president came into the spotlight. Markle’s initial comments were made two years before Markle married Prince Harry, so she had no way of knowing how much weight her remarks would have later down the road. According to MSN, Markle appeared on The Night Show with Larry Wilmore in May of 2016, and called Trump “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

“We film Suits in Toronto and I might just stay in Canada. I mean come on, if that’s the reality we are talking about, come on, that is a game changer in terms of how we move in the world here.”

It turns out that Markle ended up living outside of America anyway, but her interview made it very clear how she felt politically.

Markle’s time on Deal or No Deal also received attention when fellow suitcase girl, Chrissy Teigen, revealed what the duchess was like on the show. Harper’s Bazaar noted Teigen’s comments.

“I was on Deal or No Deal with [Meghan Markle] and she was lovely. Now everyone asks me what she was like and I say, ‘Sorry, no dirt.’ She’s gorgeous.”

Loading...

It would appear that Markle’s popularity is hard to argue in the United States. Chrissy Teigen had defended the duchess before — when Markle’s dad, Thomas, was stirring up tons of drama in the media. Since then, Oprah, Gayle King, and Priyanka Chopra have come forward to defend Markle’s seemingly unfair portrayal in the British media.

The controversy surrounding Trump’s response to Markle’s comment was the first time fans heard the president saying something about the duchess, and time will tell if it will be the last.