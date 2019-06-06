Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Kevin’s Return Will Ensnare Viewers

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kevin is back in Genoa City, and things will get good in his storyline because it brings a lot of drama as well as Chloe back to town.

The Inquisitr reported that Greg Rikaart returns as Kevin Fisher tomorrow, and Rikaart recently discussed his long-awaited reprisal of Kevin with Soap Opera Digest.

Rikaart hated to see how Kevin exited the show last time.

“My departure from the show was somewhat unceremonious. This job had been such an enriching part of my life for a really long time, so for it to end in a whimper was really a bummer.”

However, now that the character returns to the canvas, Rikaart gets to tell more of his story, which the actor described as putting on a favorite old T-shirt. Rikaart realized that he didn’t know what he had until it was gone, and now that he is back filming with his former co-stars, many of whom went to bat for his return, along with some new ones, he couldn’t be happier.

“I’m most grateful that last chapter, which, again, wasn’t so great, wasn’t the last chapter and the story goes on for Kevin and me.”

While there aren’t a lot of details about what happens to Kevin once he gets back to Genoa City, the actor said his first scenes back were with somebody he hadn’t worked with before. Adam portrayer Mark Grossman could fit the bill, and since Adam is looking for Chloe, there’s a big possibility that Adam and Kevin will clash.

Another possibility is Rey. Although Rikaart went to Days of our Lives to portray Leo, he arrived after Rey actor Jordi Vilasuso departed the NBC soap as Dario. That makes Rey another possibility for the person Kevin sees first. Rey recently discovered that Adam is hunting for Chloe, and he has let both Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) know about the second Newman son’s activities.

While Rikaart didn’t give away much else in terms of spoilers for Kevin’s dramatic reveal in Genoa City, he does believe that the show’s loyal viewers will love the head writer’s direction.

“Everyone will love the terrific story that Josh [Griffith] is telling. Kevin isn’t just back for a holiday visit and to say hi to a few people. Lots of stuff will be happening to him.”

It sounds like summer in Genoa City is about to get even more enjoyable.