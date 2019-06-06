Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ Friendship Reportedly ‘On The Road To Recovery’ After Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were almost inseparable before the cheating scandal which involved Jordyn and Tristan Thompson dominated headlines earlier this year. The months since have seen the former BFFs living completely separate lives, however, Us Weekly reports that their friendship may be on the mend.

Those that regularly keep up with the Kardashians will recall the news that broke in February of this year, news which shook the famous family to their core and caused them to reevaluate a number of relationships in their lives. Jordyn — who had famously been Kylie Jenner’s best friend for years — allegedly hooked up with basketball player Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, at a house party. Tristan is also father to Khloe’s 1-year-old daughter, True.

The betrayal led to ties with both Jordyn and Tristan being cut off by the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. Khloe quickly ended her already tumultuous relationship with the athlete, while Kylie ended her friendship with Jordyn, who was living with the beauty mogul at the time.

Now, however, it seems like the formerly inseparable friends are working on their relationship. They may be trying to look past all the drama, potentially hoping to rekindle their friendship.

“Their relationship is on the road to recovery,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly of Kylie and Jordyn.

While this is no doubt a huge step for the pair, both ladies have reportedly realized that the time apart was necessary for everyone involved — and that their friendship will never go back to how it was in the past.

“Kylie knows that the separation from Jordyn will help both of them — and Kylie’s family — to heal,” the source explained.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Are Quietly in Contact and Working on Their Relationship https://t.co/1wUtcXhPfe — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) June 6, 2019

In the aftermath of the scandal, conflicting reports have been published on the circumstances of Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship.

According to People, the former pals still text “occasionally,” but Jenner knows they will never be best friends again. Another recent report from E! News offered a slightly different prognosis, with one source claiming that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan “is not going to let [Jordyn] back in or be close with her” at all.

No matter what their shared future holds, both stars appear to have moved past the drama, and are thriving as they go about their separate lives. Jenner recently launched her highly anticipated Kylie Skin line, a cosmetics product offering which has been wildly successful, often selling out within minutes.

Loading...

As for Jordyn, the insider explained that the model is looking for a “fresh start,” and is “happy in her new house.” The 21-year-old has continued to work on her SECNDNTURE line of active wear, and collaborated with the beauty brand Eylure to launch a brand of eye lashes. She also recently nabbed a guest role in an upcoming episode of Freeform’s Grown-ish.

“Jordyn has been trying to show the world that she isn’t riding on the Jenner-Kardashian coattails any longer and that she’s doing her own thing and living her life comfortably,” another source explained to the publication.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods by following them on Instagram.