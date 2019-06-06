Halsey Covers The Jonas Brothers And Social Media Reacts

Today, Halsey went to the BBC Radio 1 studios in London to perform in their live lounge. The “Now or Never” hitmaker performed her current single, “Nightmare,” as well as a cover of The Jonas Brothers’ No. 1 single, “Sucker.”

While in the city, Halsey has been promoting her latest single at other radio stations. Yesterday, she was seen showing off her midriff in a black crop top, blue PVC pants, and Zebra heels as she left the KISS FM studios, per The Inquisitr.

This weekend, she will perform at Capital FM‘s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium on June 8. The festival’s lineup will also include Khalid, Calvin Harris, Anne-Marie, The Jonas Brothers, and many more.

After Halsey performed her Jonas Brothers cover, social media immediately reacted — including some words from the band themselves.

Via their Twitter account, The Jonas Brothers shared a video of themselves expressing that they love Halsey, and that her version of “Sucker” sounded amazing.

Halsey saw their post, and quote-tweeted them.

“I love you guys too!!!!! And I love this song! Thank you!!!!!!!!” she tweeted.

“Omg! @halsey covering sucker!? SO AMAZING!” Joe Jonas also tweeted.

As for fans of both musical acts, they seemingly couldn’t get enough, either.

“Halsey’s #SUCKER cover sounds amazing. Can we get a collab already??? @jonasbrothers,” one fan tweeted.

“Halsey covered the Jonas Brothers I cannot breathe,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Wow, Halsey singing sucker by the Jonas Brothers is like wow,” another fan tweeted.

On Twitter, Halsey revealed that she will play an exclusive and intimate show at the Electric Ballroom while she’s in London. The concert will take place on June 10, and will be quite personal.

Her latest release, “Nightmare,” has a very powerful music video — one which emphasizes female empowerment. The video also contains some familiar faces throughout, which The Inquisitr revealed. The single has so far peaked at No. 13 in Australia, No. 15 in the U.S., and No. 26 in the U.K.

Earlier this year, Halsey achieved her first solo No. 1 single in the U.S. with “Without Me.”

Recently, The Inquisitr reported Halsey talking about the Alabama abortion ban. She shared her thoughts on the matter, also detailing her own struggle with reproductive health and pregnancy.

That same day, she also shared a video of her dancing to Lil Nas X’s chart-topping single “Old Town Road.” In said video, she wore a cowgirl hat and black leather chaps, per The Inquisitr. The video showed off her twerking skills, a dance move which her fans reacted to with a lot of praise.

She is currently dating British musician Yungblud, who she collaborated with earlier this year on “11 Minutes.” That song also also features Travis Barker.

On Instagram, Halsey has over 13.9 million followers — a number which continues to increase.