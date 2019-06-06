‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Phyllis Is Assaulted

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, June 6 brings a huge opportunity for Mariah while Lola gives Kyle her answer. Plus, Nick learns Adam bought his debt and Phyllis is drugged in an assault with a syringe.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) visited with Devon (Bryton James). She told him why Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) didn’t want to work with Ana (Loren Lott), and then she talked to him about her job. Mariah admitted that GC Buzz hadn’t been the same since Hilary (Mishael Morgan) died, and Mariah told Devon that she wanted to quit. Devon didn’t have a problem with Mariah moving on from the gossip show. He even invited her to stay on with Hamilton Winters Group as head of Power Communications. The offer shocked Mariah who felt she wasn’t qualified to do something like that, but Devon assured her that he believes she is. The surprised ex-talkshow host accepted the position and told Devon she wouldn’t let him or Neil (Kristoff St. John) down.

Meanwhile, Lola (Sasha Calle) told Kyle (Michael Mealor) she wasn’t sure she was ready for marriage. Kyle rushed off, and he lamented to Jack (Peter Bergman) about his unplanned proposal and the fact that he wasn’t even divorced, and Summer (Hunter King) overheard. After Summer and Theo (Tyler Johnson) listened to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) perform at Society, Theo noticed Summer looked upset. Summer admitted that Kyle proposed to Lola and then said she’d leave marriage to boring people.

Lola stopped by Sharon’s (Sharon Case) and told Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) about Kyle’s proposal, and he advised his sister to wait. At home, Kyle hung up a banner that said, “I’m sorry.” However, when Lola arrived home, she told Kyle her answer is yes based, in part, on Summer’s reaction to things. The couple celebrated their engagement in bed.

Earlier, Rey told Nick that Adam was looking for Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Nick thinks that Adam may think Chloe is the key to finding Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor. Back home Rey filled Sharon in on Adam’s search for Chloe, Sharon said Chloe is dead.

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) hacked into Dark Horse, and after an attack of conscience, Phyllis showed Adam (Mark Grossman) that Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) biggest weakness is debt. Adam bought up Nick’s debt and went to Dark Horse to give Nick an ultimatum. Adam revealed that he owned Nick and gave him a choice — Christian or Dark Horse. Nick has 24 hours to decide.

Sharon stopped by the tack house, and she questioned why Phyllis was there. Phyllis advised Sharon to look after her relationship with Rey instead of worrying about Adam so much.

Back at her suite, somebody dressed in black walks up behind Phyllis and injected her with a syringe.