Lisa Vanderpump Trolled For Skipping ‘RHOBH’ Reunion As Camille Grammer Shows Up Instead

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran kept her promise and skipped the Season 9 reunion, but a special guest turned up in the hot seat.

Lisa Vanderpump did not attend the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, but Camille Grammer had a change of heart. The Bravo stars, who have both been at the center of controversy this season, had been vocal about their plans to skip the Season 9 reunion, but Grammer showed up as a surprise guest.

Earlier this week, Lisa Vanderpump told DailyMailTV, per Hollywood Life, that she was quitting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and would not be reuniting with her estranged co-stars for the Season 9 wrap-up after a grueling Puppy Gate scandal that dominated the season. During the RHOBH reunion taping on Wednesday, Bravo host Andy Cohen confirmed that Vanderpump was a no-show, according to Hollywood Life. Instead, Lisa was spotted shopping with her husband Ken Todd in Beverly Hills as her former co-stars filmed the reunion.

During a live call with his good friend and touring partner Anderson Cooper, Cohen confirmed Lisa’s absence from the RHOBH taping.

“The reunion is going great, it’s major. Lisa Vanderpump is not here.”

When asked if Vanderpump was present at the reunion at all, Cohen teased “major things happening,” then revealed there will be some unexpected drama on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

“There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills. You know who is here? Camille [Grammer].”

Andy added that it was back to “season one shrugging Camille.”

It is surprising that Camille Grammer decided to show up at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Earlier this month, Bustle noted that Grammer responded to a fan tweet to admit, “The reunion will be a Camille gang up. I’ll pass thank you. That new target now that LVP stopped filming is me. I’ll pass.”

In addition, Camille Grammer previously told Entertainment Tonight that she never wanted to repeat the ordeal she went through by being in the hot seat like she was at the first Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion back in 2010.

Of course, while many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are sad that Lisa Vanderpump won’t be part of the reunion, others are trolling her. Former cast member Brandi Glanville retweeted a Twitter post that slammed Vanderpump for skipping the reunion while past Bravo stars showed up and faced the music.

“Shout out to Kristen Doute, Lisa Rinna, Kathryn Dennis, Brandi Glanville, Jax Taylor, LeeAnne Locken, Teresa Giudice, Kenya Moore and every other Bravolebrity that showed up to the reunion when everyone was against them instead of running off and quitting like Lisa Vanderpump!”

Another Housewives fan took to Twitter to accuse Lisa Vanderpump of being a coward for running away after being caught up in her “web of lies.”

Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump has explained that she is done with the RHOBH “nonsense.” The Bravo star is also shooting down rumors that she is moving her hit spinoff, Vanderpump Rules, to another network after quitting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Noooo not true! More BS made up by those sweet peeps at [Radar Online],” Vanderpump tweeted of the phony story.

Interestingly, a Radar Online tabloid story is what blew up the whole Puppy Gate mess earlier this season on RHOBH.

It is unclear how Lisa Vanderpump’s absence will be addressed on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. Back in Season 3, when then-star Adrienne Maloof skipped the reunion, Andy Cohen did not hide his displeasure.

“Not only is she absent tonight, but she won’t be on the show next season,” Cohen famously announced during the RHOBH reunion in 2013. “Adrienne Maloof’s final act as a Real Housewife is not showing up tonight.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.