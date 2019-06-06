Beyonce’s Less-Than-Thrilled Reaction As Woman Cuts Over Her To Talk To Jay-Z Becomes Meme And Goes Viral

While attending Game 3 of the NBA finals, singer Beyonce found herself sitting between her rapper husband Jay-Z and Nicole Curran – the wife of Golden States Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob. A clip from the game shows an annoyed Beyonce trying to enjoy the basketball game while Nicole cuts across her to chat with Jay-Z, reported The Daily Mail.

In the video, which went viral on social media, the “Single Ladies” singer attempts to wait patiently for the conversation to end while her facial expression gives away her annoyance at the interruption. Doing her best to ignore the giggly chat going on between her husband and Nicole, Beyonce maintains a forced smile through the beginning of the video, trying to keep up appearances for fans, but it quickly gives way to a frown and then a furious expression. Finally, the 37-year-old can’t handle it any longer and gives Nicole a small push at the end.

Beyonce fans came quick to her defense after watching the video, leaving hilarious messages on the original video posted to Twitter and quickly turning it into a meme.

One fan wrote, “Its rude to talk over somebody else’s body. I’d be bothered too, tf,” while another commented, “Beyonce shoving her a** over at the end of the video is the level of petty we deserve from our queen.”

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 ???? pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

A series of memes compared Nicole to “Becky with the good hair,” a joke in reference to one of Bey’s songs. One of the lyrics in the song goes, “He only want me when I’m not there / He better call Becky with the good hair.”

At the time, fans went crazy trying to figure out who Beyonce was talking about when she referred to Becky, with some rumoring that Jay-Z was cheating on the “Halo” singer with another woman. In November of 2017, the rapper admitted that he had cheated on his wife.

Other memes referencing the 2016 song from the singer’s album Lemonade included, “Somebody betta tell Becky she betta BACK UP OFF BEY! #NBAFinals” and “Beyonce: ‘This Becky with the good hair bout to get her wig split.'”

I knw the days of being respectful are numbered BUT this is disrespectful! How u lean over the wife to have a convo w/her husband! Clearly Bey isn’t in the convo as she looks annoyed in the vid. #Beyonce should have given Jay a subtle look like she did the subtle “enough” move at pic.twitter.com/n1TOD0BglL — AnTea (@_BreakupGuru) June 6, 2019

Beyonce fans went so far as to blow up Nicole’s Instagram account with bee emojis to show their support of the Queen.

Despite most fans supporting Beyonce after the short video clip went viral, some Twitter users jumped to Nicole’s defense, claiming that everyone was overreacting and that Joe Lacob’s wife was just having an innocent conversation with a celebrity.