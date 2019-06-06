‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, June 5: Liam Got Served

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, June 5 features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) who told Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) knew their secret. They were concerned because they did not know if Xander would tell Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that their daughter was alive.

Xander entered the room and told them his intentions, per Soap Central. He wanted to tell Hope and Liam the truth, but he was also concerned about Zoe. He did not want his girlfriend to go to jail. Xander also felt that the baby should be returned to her rightful parents. Pam entered the office and told Zoe that the photographer was there to see her.

Flo and Xander were left alone in the room. She told him that she had been close to telling Hope the truth on a number of occasions. However, the situation had changed and now she was scared that she would lose her new family. Xander said that he would speak to the Logans on her behalf so that they might be able to forgive her. Xander begged Flo to give Hope her daughter back.

Xander argues with Flo and Zoe about doing the right thing before leveling a hefty threat towards them. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/cjhoM2dlui #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/MmwJNpusKh — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 5, 2019

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) handed Hope the annulment papers. Hope was grateful that he was able to help her so quickly. Carter did not understand why they were getting their marriage annulled if they still loved each other. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) entered the Forrester Creations’ office just as Carter advised Hope to postpone the annulment. Thomas quickly told Carter that Hope had already made up her mind. Carter asked when Hope wanted Liam to receive the documents. Thomas encouraged Hope not to wait.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) urged Liam to fight for his marriage. Liam did not want to see Hope suffering any longer. Carter arrived and served the annulment papers on Liam. He apologized to a shocked Liam for the sudden delivery.

Carter returned to Forrester Creations. He let Hope know that Liam had the documents. Hope thanked Carter. Thomas opined that Hope was doing the right thing by putting the children’s interests first. Hope wanted to know how Liam had reacted when he got served. He told her that Liam had been upset. Hope said that she would always love Liam. Again, Carter told Hope to think about the annulment because they still had not signed the papers.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.